The Nation in Brief

Northrop Grumman Antares rocket lifts off from the launch pad at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Va., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. The rocket will deliver supplies to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia blastoff is 2nd supply run

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- A load of space station supplies rocketed into orbit from Virginia on Saturday, the second shipment in two days.

And another commercial delivery should be on its way in a couple of weeks.

"What an outstanding launch," said NASA's deputy space station program manager, Joel Montalbano.

Northrop Grumman launched its Antares rocket from Wallops Island before dawn, delighting chilly early-bird observers along the Atlantic Coast. The Russian Space Agency launched its own supplies to the International Space Station on Friday, just 15 hours earlier.

The U.S. delivery will arrive at the orbiting lab Monday, a day after the Russian shipment. Among the 7,400 pounds of goods inside the Cygnus capsule: ice cream and fresh fruit for the three space station residents, and a 3-D printer that recycles old plastic into new parts.

Thanksgiving turkey dinners -- rehydratable, of course -- are already aboard the 250-mile-high outpost. The space station is currently home to an American, a German and a Russian.

Rail cars tumble, rattle Georgians

BYROMVILLE, Ga. -- Rail cars tumbled from an overpass Saturday onto a Georgia highway, causing an evacuation and traffic headaches in a small town but resulting in no injuries.

CSX Railroad said 30 cars derailed. That included some that fell from the overpass onto Georgia Highway 90 at Byromville, roughly 55 miles south of Macon.

Resident Stephanie Chapman said she was in a deer stand more than a mile from town when it happened.

"You could hear the rail cars hitting each other -- boom-boom-boom-boom-boom," Chapman said.

It happened around 7 a.m. Saturday in the town with a population of about 500.

In an emailed news release, CSX said four of the cars held petroleum liquefied gas. No leaks were reported, but officials were monitoring air quality.

Byromville Fire Chief Brett Walls told WMAZ-TV there was an early call for an evacuation within a mile of the site.

"Crews are working to re-rail the cars without damage and remove the derailed railcars with damage from the area as quickly and safely as possible," the CSX statement said.

Dead deer dumped on Somalis' cars

MINNEAPOLIS -- Somali and Muslim leaders expressed deep concern Saturday after a white man and his teenage son dumped bloody deer carcasses on the hoods of two cars owned by Somali-American men in the central Minnesota city of St. Cloud, and they don't believe the explanation the suspects gave to police.

The victims discovered the carcasses after leaving the YMCA on Wednesday night. In a news release Friday, Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton said investigators used surveillance video to track down the pair who dumped the carcasses -- a 62-year-old man and his 14-year-old son. The video showed the teenager putting the skinned carcasses on the cars while the father, "knowing what was happening," sat in their pickup, said Oxton.

"In a taped statement the suspects indicated that they needed to get rid of the carcasses and dumped them at that location in that manner," Oxton said. "It is not believed that the suspects knew either of the victims."

One of the victims and two community leaders scoffed at the suspects' claims that they merely needed to get rid of the carcasses, pointing out that they had plenty of options for disposing of them properly or could have just dumped them in the woods.

"Putting it on the hood is a statement," said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. "I don't care what kind of statement they were trying to make and whether it was about Muslims or not. But it's making a statement."

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

