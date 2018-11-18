• Democrats want to change a rule banning House members from wearing hats on the chamber floor to accommodate the first Muslim women to ever be elected to Congress -- one of whom wears a headscarf. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rules Committee ranking Democrat Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, and congressman-elect Ilhan Omar of Minnesota co-wrote the proposal, which was included as part of a slate of rule changes that Democrats will seek to implement once they assume control of the House next year. Omar, who was born in Somalia but came to the United States as a refugee, wears a headscarf -- something that could fall afoul of the 181-year-old House rule banning members from wearing any kind of hat on the floor. Democrats are proposing changing the rule to allow all religious headwear into the House chamber, though it is unclear whether members of other faiths would take advantage of it. Democrats proposed the change alongside a pledge to create an independent diversity office and ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity to ensure that the most diverse Congress in history pursues the creation of a diverse workforce as well.

• Justin Bieber has agreed to settle a long-running lawsuit filed by a former neighbor whose house the pop singer egged. A document filed Friday shows the case has been resolved in its entirety. No details were given about the terms. Jeffrey and Suzanne Schwartz filed a lawsuit in early 2015 that alleged they suffered emotional harm because of the egging and other actions by Bieber when he lived next-door. The 24-year-old pop singer has already served probation in a criminal plea deal after the 2013 incident, and paid $80,000 in restitution for the damage he caused. The lawsuit alleged Bieber spit in Jeffrey Schwartz's face and terrorized the family with loud parties, drug use and aggressive driving while living in a gated community in the celebrity enclave of Calabasas, Calif. Bieber's attorneys argued that the restitution he already paid and the punishment he was given were sufficient, and that he did not rightly owe more for emotional damages. Messages left for attorneys from both sides were not immediately returned. During an August hearing, Judge Elaine Mandel, who had taken over the case after three years, expressed skepticism at the plaintiffs' claims. She grilled the Schwartzes' attorney, Brian Kim, to explain what damages Bieber caused the plaintiffs, calling them "minimal." She also did not appear inclined to admit much of the evidence the plaintiffs wanted to introduce at trial, including dozens of media stories about Bieber's misbehavior.

Photo by AP

Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Photo by AP

Justin Bieber

