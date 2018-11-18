Police hope photos lead to two killers

The Pine Bluff Police Department released more photos in connection with the slaying of pawnshop owner Brandon McHan in a bid to track down the killers.

The new photos are of a robbery of the Alon gas station at 2800 S. Olive St.

"We believe the suspects in the robbery are the same two that committed the shooting at the Buckwise Pawn Shop that left the owner dead," police said in a news release.

The gas station robbery happened about 45 minutes after the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the death of the man killed Monday in what authorities called a robbery-turned-shootout in the pawnshop.

McHan, the owner of the shop on South Camden Road, was shot while exchanging gunfire with at least one of two assailants who entered the store about 5:30 p.m., police said in a statement.

Police spokesman Richard Wegner said investigators believe McHan, 34, and a friend were inside when two men entered and tried to hold up the store. Instead, McHan and the robbers began firing.

After a few moments, the two robbers walked back out of the pawnshop but quickly returned, Wegner said. The man in the store with McHan, who Wegner said had walked over to McHan and was trying to render first aid, grabbed McHan's gun and fired back.

The second victim was hit in the chin, abdomen and hand, the statement said.

Wegner said it was impossible to determine whether either of the robbers had been hit by return fire from McHan or the injured man. Nothing was taken from the store in the incident, he said.

Both victims were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. McHan died there, and the other man was later moved to a Little Rock hospital. Wegner said the man was recovering from surgery.

Wegner said the Police Department would not release any identifying information about the injured man out of fear for his safety.

"You understand these people left and came back inside," Wegner said. "Something that brazen -- that's something in my 21½ years I've never seen before."

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has joined the investigation.

Authorities released photos from the store's surveillance system and asked anyone who recognized the two people pictured to contact the police. The outside security camera captured images of two men entering and running from the pawnshop.

One man was wearing a yellow hoodie and dark-colored jacket. The other wore all black and a dark backpack. "We are hoping that despite the rain blurring some of the images, someone will recognize one or both of these suspects," Wegner said in the statement.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the detective division at (870) 730-2090 or dispatch at (870) 541-5300. Information can also be posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/

Metro on 11/18/2018