Little Rock police on scene of city's 5th killing since Friday

Police on scene of a homicide on Lorreto Lane on Sunday.

Little Rock police say they are investigating a homicide in the 7400 block of Loretto Lane.

Authorities were unable to provide any additional information as of 9:50 a.m. Sunday.

The location is northwest of Interstate 30 at University Avenue.

Dispatch records show officers were called shortly after 8:45 a.m. to a subject down in that block.

The killing is the fifth since Friday, when four people died in a pair of shootings in Little Rock's Hope neighborhood.

A Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.