Suspect arrested in shooting, chase

A Little Rock man was arrested Friday after shooting a woman and leading police on an 11-mile chase, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Marquez Hardy, 20, on Friday after responding to the area of Taylor Loop Road and Westchester Drive, where they found a woman shot in her armpit, an arrest report said. Officers found Hardy near the shooting scene, and the 11-mile pursuit began, the report said.

After arresting Hardy, officers said he admitted to shooting the woman.

Hardy was facing charges of first-degree battery, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a firearm by certain persons and possession of a controlled substance. He was in the Pulaski County jail as of Saturday evening with bail set at $50,000.

Metro on 11/18/2018