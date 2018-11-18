Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Reps.-elect Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., Donna Shalala, D-Fla., Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Lauren Underwood, D-Ill. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Haaland, Houlahan; Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.; Reps.-elect Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and Joe Neguse, D-Colo. 9:30 a.m., KTHV- TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Haaland, Hou- lahan, Crenshaw. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — President Donald Trump. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.