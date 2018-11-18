Police: Woman shot in leg at Little Rock club

A woman was struck in the leg by a bullet outside a club in Little Rock late Saturday night, according to police.

Shamika Johnson, 34, was outside Club 428, 4726 Asher Ave., when several shots were fired shortly before midnight, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said. According to Ford, one of the bullets hit Johnson in the leg.

Johnson was taken to UAMS Medical Center and was in stable condition, police said.

Authorities are still working to determine a motive for the shooting, Ford said, and they have not identified any suspects.

This is the second shooting at Club 428 this year. In April, two men were shot and injured there. A witness in that case told police the gunfire appeared to come from outside the club.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the woman's condition.