Anniversary nothing for QBs to laud

Joe Theismann put on his black trench coat and walked alone outside the suites at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., on Sunday afternoon, still upset by what he had just witnessed in the Washington Redskins' 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

"I still have goosebumps," he said as he stuck his hands in his coat and made his way to the field. "I can't believe it. November 18th is such a horrible day for Redskins quarterbacks."

Earlier in the morning, the former Washington Redskins quarterback reminded his wife that it was the 33rd anniversary of the broken leg he suffered against the New York Giants on Nov. 18, 1985 -- an injury considered one of the most gruesome in professional sports history.

Later in the day, he watched from a suite as current Redskins quarterback Alex Smith suffered a similar injury against the Texans, his right leg snapping in the same grisly fashion. Smith broke his right tibia and fibula, requiring immediate surgery, and will miss the rest of the season, Coach Jay Gruden announced after the game.

Theismann's injury occurred after former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor barreled into the back of his right leg during a Monday Night Football game and effectively ended Theismann's career.

Theismann said he became sick to his stomach as Smith lay on the turf, writhing in pain.

"I saw the way his foot was, and I turned away," Theismann said.

In the minutes after, as Smith's leg was stabilized, and the quarterback was sent to the hospital and eventually diagnosed, Theismann texted Smith and told him, "I'm just so sorry."

There were other chilling ties to the two injuries: Both games ended 23-21 (although the Redskins won in 1985) and Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel was on the sideline as the Giants' special teams coach during Theismann game.

Condi to Browns?

America's once-top diplomat may be an avid football fan, but don't expect her to be coaching on the sidelines in Cleveland anytime soon.

Just a week after Cleveland Browns' General Manager John Dorsey said he was open to interviewing a woman for the Browns' head coaching job, a report surfaced Sunday that former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, 64, is being considered for an interview. ESPN, citing a league source, reported that Dorsey was considering bringing in Rice for the spot.

After the report emerged, the Browns released a statement from Dorsey saying that Rice has not been discussed as a candidate.

"Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is a great leader, possesses the highest possible character and also happens to be a Browns fan," Dorsey said in a statement.

"I have the utmost respect and admiration for all she's accomplished and was honored to meet her for the first time earlier this season. Our coaching search will be thorough and deliberate, but we are still in the process of composing the list of candidates and Secretary Rice has not been discussed."

Rice said in a statement posted on her Facebook page that said she's not ready to coach, but "would like to call a play or two next season if the Browns need ideas!"

