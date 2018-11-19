Arkansas clipped by Arizona State

Alexis Tolefree of Arkansas drives to the basket as Robbi Ryan defends for Arizona State at Bud Walton Arena, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, AR, on Sunday, November 18, 2018. Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette David Beach

FAYETTEVILLE -- No. 22 Arizona State got some separation midway through the second half and hit 9 of 12 free throws in the final 4 minutes to hold off Arkansas 88-85 on Sunday night at Walton Arena.

Arizona State (2-1) pounded the ball inside early in the second half with success. A 10-2 Sun Devils' run gave them some breathing room in the third quarter as the lead climbed to 65-55.

Arkansas (2-1) pulled within 79-75 on Jailyn Mason's corner three-pointer with 3:16 left in the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks had a chance to get closer, but Malica Monk missed two free throws and Arizona State converted on the other end to push the lead back to six.

Arkansas' Alexis Tolefree led all scorers with 22 points, including 12 in the first quarter, while Chelsea Dungee added 20 for the Razorbacks. Monk added 13 and Mason 11.

The Sun Devils had last year's 89-43 victory under control by halftime and led much of the first half Sunday. But Arkansas charged back in the second quarter and took its first lead (38-36) on Kiara Williams' rebound basket with 3:42 left in the second quarter.

Williams scored off a fast-break assist from Tolefree for a 40-38 Arkansas lead, but Arizona State finished the quarter with an 8-2 spurt for a 46-42 halftime advantage.

ARIZONA ST. (2-1)

Ibis 9-14 2-2 20, Johnson-Chapman 3-5 0-0 6, Ekmark 0-5 0-0 0, Richardson 1-4 5-8 7, Ryan 3-6 5-6 13, Elenga 5-7 1-2 11, Ruden 1-2 0-0 2, Van Hyfte 1-2 0-0 2, Hanson 2-7 0-0 5, Loera 2-4 2-2 8, Mbulito 4-6 5-11 13, Russell 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 31-63 21-33 88.

ARKANSAS (2-1)

Williams 4-6 0-0 8, Dungee 7-13 4-4 20, Mason 5-6 0-0 11, Monk 5-14 3-8 13, Tolefree 8-20 3-4 22, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Gaulden 2-5 5-6 9, Northcross-Baker 0-1 0-0 0, Zimmerman 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 32-67 15-22 85.

Arizona St.............29 17 23 19 -- 88

Arkansas..............25 17 20 23 -- 85

3-Point Goals--Arizona St. 5-16 (Ibis 0-1, Ekmark 0-4, Richardson 0-2, Ryan 2-2, Hanson 1-3, Loera 2-3, Mbulito 0-1), Arkansas 6-19 (Dungee 2-6, Mason 1-1, Monk 0-1, Tolefree 3-9, Northcross-Baker 0-1, Zimmerman 0-1). Assists--Arizona St. 16 (Richardson 5), Arkansas 9 (Mason 3). Fouled Out--None. Rebounds--Arizona St. 43 (Elenga 12), Arkansas 35 (Williams 9). Total Fouls--Arizona St. 21, Arkansas 22. Technical Fouls--None. Attendance--1,519.

