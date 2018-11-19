Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Oct. 29
Cheecho's Italian Ice - Mobile
355 S. Main St., Cave Springs
Critical violations: All food contact surfaces, equipment and utensils must be cleaned and sanitized prior to opening.
Noncritical violations: None
Connie's Day Care
2331 Christina Circle, Pea Ridge
No violation.
Eureka Pizza
1140 N. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville
Critical violations: Employees' drink cups did not have lids.
Noncritical violations: Multiple scoops for food did not have handles.
Olive Garden
1716 S. 46th St., Rogers
No violations.
Pie Bros.
2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers
Critical violations: Ground beef mixture was not date marked in cold holding.
Noncritical violations: Raw chicken was being thawed in standing water in a three-compartment sink. Employee who was cutting raw chicken was not wearing a proper hair restraint. There were no test strips for chlorine sanitizer for the dishwasher available.
Rogers Adult Wellness Center
2001 W. Persimmon St., Rogers
No violations.
Simple Simon's Pizza
201 Lee Town Road, Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The refrigerator and prep table need a thermometer. Single-use containers were being reused for food storage.
Subway
281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The posted retail food permit was expired.
Daylight Donuts
150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge
Critical violations: Kolaches, sausage biscuits, croissants and burritos did not have discard dates. The floor drain under the three-compartment sink did not have a grate in the drain; the handwashing sink in the restroom does not have hot water available.
Noncritical violations: None
Trucks and Tiaras Learning Center
610 S.W. A St., Bentonville
No violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery
1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
No violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market - Fuel Center
1402 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
No violations.
Walmart Neighborhood Market
1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
No violations.
TNT Express
1196 Arkansas 59 South, Decatur
Follow-up inspection.
No violations.
Oct. 30
Andy's Frozen Custard
2205 W. Walnut St., Rogers
Critical violations: Used ice cream scoops were sitting on an empty container.
Noncritical violations: The restroom does not have a self-closing door. The posted permit is expired.
Chick-fil-A
4001 W. Walnut St., Rogers
No violations.
Crabby's Seafood Bar and Grill
1800 52nd St., Suite 102, Rogers
Critical violations: Food items were not marked with a discard date. Vacuum packaged fish was being stored in a refrigerator; fish may not be stored in reduced oxygen packaging unless it is frozen.
Noncritical violations: The wall in the dish area needs to be repaired so that it is smooth, nonporous and easily cleanable.
DARP Foundation
1199 Grant St., Decatur
Critical violations: Eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods.
Noncritical violations: Chicken was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures.
DARP Foundation, Building Two
1199 Grant St., Decatur
No violations.
Decatur Livestock Auction
8950 Arkansas 59 South, Decatur,
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Scoop stored in sugar did not have a handle. The is no protective shielding on light fixtures.
Dollar General
154 N. Main St., Decatur
No violations.
E-Z Mart
900 W. Main St., Gentry
Critical violations: Tongs were stored with cleaning items. The walk-in cooler was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: There were no test strips for sanitizer available at the time of inspection.
Jim's Razorback Pizza
326 N. Bloomington St., Lowell
Follow-up inspection
No violations.
Loves' Donuts
106 N. Bloomington St., Suite W, Lowell
Critical violations: Employee drinks were being stored in a cooler near the drive-through, employee's drinks must not be stored near customer's drinks and must have a lid and straw. The handwashing sink in the kitchen was not accessible.
Noncritical violations: None
Lowell Senior Activity Center
104 E. Monroe Ave., Lowell
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: None
Ozark Adventist Academy
20997 Dawn Hill East, Gentry
No violations.
Pioneer Pizza
244 E. Main St., Gentry
Critical violations: A prep table was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below. Containers of barbecue beef and chicken salad were not date marked.
Noncritical violations: None
Shiloh Christian School
5413 Pinnacle Point Drive, Rogers
No violations.
Simmon's Chicken Store
254 S. Main St., Decatur
No violations.
Subway
200 Bloomington St., Suite A, Lowell
No violations.
Subway
2301 W. Walnut St., Rogers
No violations.
Oct. 31
Adair Early Head Start
1017 E. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs
Critical violations: A refrigerator was not holding food at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: None
Alexander Baking Co.
210 S. First St., Rogers
No violations.
Arkansas Public Theatre
116 S. Second St., Rogers
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No test strips were available for chlorine sanitizer.
Cotton Patch Cafe
3451 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands between glove changes. A pan of raw meat was stored above ready-to-eat foods in the dessert cooler. Sanitizer was not dispensing in the automatic dishwasher. Sliced turkey was stored above the load line in the prep table.
Noncritical violations: Reduced oxygen packaged fish, steak and a package of sauce were not being thawed according to established procedures. One cooler did not have a thermometer. Food workers were not wearing proper hair restraints. While preparing food employee may not wear jewelry on their hands or arms except for a plain band such as a wedding ring. The server's ice scoop is rusted and needs to be replaced. The handle to the walk-in freezer and a handle on an upright hot holding unit are broken.
CV's Saverclub - Deli/Bakery
200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Single-use containers were being reused for food storage. The cake decorating area needs cleaning.
CV's Saver Club
200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette
Critical violations: A handwashing sink was not accessible.
Noncritical violations: None
Dollar General
404 First Ave. N.E., Gravette
No violations.
Gravette Food Service Warehouse
406 Sixth Ave. S.E., Gravette
No violations.
Gravette Junior High School
607 Dallas St. S.E., Gravette
No violations.
Harps
800 First Ave., Gravette
Critical violations: The handwashing sink in the meat department had meat packaging on top of it; there were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the produce area.
Noncritical violations: None
Panda Express
2775 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The walk-in freezer has a walk-in leak; tiles are broken at the mop sink and are loose in front of the wok station. The retail food permit was not posted visibly to the customer.
Simple Simon's Pizza
603 First Ave., Gravette
Critical violations: There were no paper towels or hand soap at the handwashing stations.
Noncritical violations: None
The Salad Place
1120 S. Eighth St., Rogers
Follow-up inspection.
No violations.
