Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Oct. 29

Cheecho's Italian Ice - Mobile

355 S. Main St., Cave Springs

Critical violations: All food contact surfaces, equipment and utensils must be cleaned and sanitized prior to opening.

Noncritical violations: None

Connie's Day Care

2331 Christina Circle, Pea Ridge

No violation.

Eureka Pizza

1140 N. Walton Blvd., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Employees' drink cups did not have lids.

Noncritical violations: Multiple scoops for food did not have handles.

Olive Garden

1716 S. 46th St., Rogers

No violations.

Pie Bros.

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Ground beef mixture was not date marked in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: Raw chicken was being thawed in standing water in a three-compartment sink. Employee who was cutting raw chicken was not wearing a proper hair restraint. There were no test strips for chlorine sanitizer for the dishwasher available.

Rogers Adult Wellness Center

2001 W. Persimmon St., Rogers

No violations.

Simple Simon's Pizza

201 Lee Town Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The refrigerator and prep table need a thermometer. Single-use containers were being reused for food storage.

Subway

281 Townsend Way, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The posted retail food permit was expired.

Daylight Donuts

150 S. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Kolaches, sausage biscuits, croissants and burritos did not have discard dates. The floor drain under the three-compartment sink did not have a grate in the drain; the handwashing sink in the restroom does not have hot water available.

Noncritical violations: None

Trucks and Tiaras Learning Center

610 S.W. A St., Bentonville

No violations.

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Deli/Bakery

1400 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No violations.

Walmart Neighborhood Market - Fuel Center

1402 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No violations.

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1400 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

No violations.

TNT Express

1196 Arkansas 59 South, Decatur

Follow-up inspection.

No violations.

Oct. 30

Andy's Frozen Custard

2205 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Used ice cream scoops were sitting on an empty container.

Noncritical violations: The restroom does not have a self-closing door. The posted permit is expired.

Chick-fil-A

4001 W. Walnut St., Rogers

No violations.

Crabby's Seafood Bar and Grill

1800 52nd St., Suite 102, Rogers

Critical violations: Food items were not marked with a discard date. Vacuum packaged fish was being stored in a refrigerator; fish may not be stored in reduced oxygen packaging unless it is frozen.

Noncritical violations: The wall in the dish area needs to be repaired so that it is smooth, nonporous and easily cleanable.

DARP Foundation

1199 Grant St., Decatur

Critical violations: Eggs were stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: Chicken was not being thawed in accordance to established procedures.

DARP Foundation, Building Two

1199 Grant St., Decatur

No violations.

Decatur Livestock Auction

8950 Arkansas 59 South, Decatur,

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Scoop stored in sugar did not have a handle. The is no protective shielding on light fixtures.

Dollar General

154 N. Main St., Decatur

No violations.

E-Z Mart

900 W. Main St., Gentry

Critical violations: Tongs were stored with cleaning items. The walk-in cooler was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: There were no test strips for sanitizer available at the time of inspection.

Jim's Razorback Pizza

326 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Follow-up inspection

No violations.

Loves' Donuts

106 N. Bloomington St., Suite W, Lowell

Critical violations: Employee drinks were being stored in a cooler near the drive-through, employee's drinks must not be stored near customer's drinks and must have a lid and straw. The handwashing sink in the kitchen was not accessible.

Noncritical violations: None

Lowell Senior Activity Center

104 E. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: None

Ozark Adventist Academy

20997 Dawn Hill East, Gentry

No violations.

Pioneer Pizza

244 E. Main St., Gentry

Critical violations: A prep table was not maintaining food temperatures of 41 degrees or below. Containers of barbecue beef and chicken salad were not date marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Shiloh Christian School

5413 Pinnacle Point Drive, Rogers

No violations.

Simmon's Chicken Store

254 S. Main St., Decatur

No violations.

Subway

200 Bloomington St., Suite A, Lowell

No violations.

Subway

2301 W. Walnut St., Rogers

No violations.

Oct. 31

Adair Early Head Start

1017 E. Tulsa St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: A refrigerator was not holding food at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Alexander Baking Co.

210 S. First St., Rogers

No violations.

Arkansas Public Theatre

116 S. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips were available for chlorine sanitizer.

Cotton Patch Cafe

3451 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands between glove changes. A pan of raw meat was stored above ready-to-eat foods in the dessert cooler. Sanitizer was not dispensing in the automatic dishwasher. Sliced turkey was stored above the load line in the prep table.

Noncritical violations: Reduced oxygen packaged fish, steak and a package of sauce were not being thawed according to established procedures. One cooler did not have a thermometer. Food workers were not wearing proper hair restraints. While preparing food employee may not wear jewelry on their hands or arms except for a plain band such as a wedding ring. The server's ice scoop is rusted and needs to be replaced. The handle to the walk-in freezer and a handle on an upright hot holding unit are broken.

CV's Saverclub - Deli/Bakery

200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Single-use containers were being reused for food storage. The cake decorating area needs cleaning.

CV's Saver Club

200 First Ave. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: A handwashing sink was not accessible.

Noncritical violations: None

Dollar General

404 First Ave. N.E., Gravette

No violations.

Gravette Food Service Warehouse

406 Sixth Ave. S.E., Gravette

No violations.

Gravette Junior High School

607 Dallas St. S.E., Gravette

No violations.

Harps

800 First Ave., Gravette

Critical violations: The handwashing sink in the meat department had meat packaging on top of it; there were no paper towels at the handwashing sink in the produce area.

Noncritical violations: None

Panda Express

2775 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The walk-in freezer has a walk-in leak; tiles are broken at the mop sink and are loose in front of the wok station. The retail food permit was not posted visibly to the customer.

Simple Simon's Pizza

603 First Ave., Gravette

Critical violations: There were no paper towels or hand soap at the handwashing stations.

Noncritical violations: None

The Salad Place

1120 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Follow-up inspection.

No violations.

NW News on 11/19/2018