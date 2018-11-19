Chiefs-Rams capsule

Chiefs at Rams

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Rams by 3½

SERIES -- Chiefs lead Rams, 7-4; Chiefs beat Rams 34-7, Oct. 26, 2014

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS;VS.;RAMS (RK)

(13) 117.6;RUSH;144.8 (2)

(4) 305.5;PASS;303.2 (5)

(4) 423.1;YARDS;448.0 (2)

(2) 35.3;POINTS;33.5 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS;VS.;RAMS (RK)

(22) 121.7;RUSH;122.1 (23)

(31) 289.0;PASS;233.1 (7)

(30) 410.7;YARDS;355.2 (15)

(17) 24.0;POINTS 23.1 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH This is the first meeting in NFL history this late in a season between two teams averaging 33 points per game. It's the fifth meeting since 1970 between two teams with one or fewer losses in Week 11 or later. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in yards passing (3,150). Rams quarterback Jared Goff is second (3,134). Rams running back Todd Gurley leads the NFL in scoring (108 points), yards rushing (988), carries (198), yards from scrimmage (1,390) and touchdowns (17). He has scored a touchdown in 13 consecutive games, extending his own franchise record.

