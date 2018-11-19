PRACTICALLY ACTIVE: Diabetics need a plan before they get behind the wheel

Never have more children than you have car windows.

— Erma Bombeck

I love this time of year. The lights, the excitement in the nippy air and brightly wrapped gifts make me feel young again — almost.

It's also pretty much the most popular time of the year for driving over the river and through the woods to Grandfather's house. As a diabetic I realize that there may be complications that affect driving. And it might not just be low blood sugar or hypoglycemia.

Diabetics also could have retinopathy or cataract formation that impairs vision. Or neuropathy, which can affect the ability to feel the foot pedals.

I got my license when I was about 17, and I do not remember being asked if I had any condition that would impair my driving.

The online Arkansas Driver License Study Guide (static.ark.org) has a section labeled "Drinking and Driving." It talks a lot about driving while under the influence of alcohol or illegal substances, but there are many types of legal oral medications that can affect a person's driving ability, too. They include over-the-counter drugs for headaches, cold, hay fever or allergies, or ones that calm the nerves, which can make us drowsy.

Some legal medications can affect reflexes, judgment, vision and alertness in the same way alcohol does.

The guide says that health problems, such as a bad cold, infection or a virus, can also be a problem.

And even things like a stiff neck, cough or a sore leg can be problems, too.

There are four specific conditions the manual does list:

Epilepsy. The guide states that it's not usually dangerous for people with epilepsy to drive when the condition is under medical control. In Arkansas you may drive with epilepsy if you are under the care of a doctor and seizure-free for a year.

Heart condition. People with heart disease, high blood pressure or circulation problems could be in danger of blackouts, fainting, unusual drowsiness or heart attacks and should not get behind the wheel. If you are being treated for a heart condition, ask your doctor if it's OK to drive.

Diabetes. Diabetics who take insulin should not drive when there is a chance of going into shock. It could happen due to skipping a meal or a snack, or from taking the wrong amount of insulin. And it's best to let someone else drive if you are adjusting your medication.

Emotional distress. Emotions can have a great effect on driving ability. The guide suggests that if you are angry or excited, give yourself time to cool off. If you are worried or "down," try to keep your mind on driving. If you are impatient, give yourself extra driving time so you don't speed and end up with a ticket.

If you have episodes while driving, physicians, family members, hospitals, friends and other citizens who are privy to your driving behaviors eventually will report you to the police. They do not accept anonymous reports.

The American Diabetes Association offers these tips for staying safe when driving:

■ Check your blood sugar before getting into the car.

■ If the blood glucose reading is low — or too high — treat it and recheck in 15 minutes. They say don't get behind the wheel until glucose is in the target range. Even if it means being late.

■ Stock the car with healthy, nonperishable snacks and fast-acting sugars. And keep supplies within reach. But don't leave insulin or test strips in the car. They can be damaged by heat and cold.

■ If you feel sick or as if your sugar is too low when you are on the road, pull over and check your blood glucose. Treat it if needed.

■ Don't leave home without your driver's license, and your medical ID bracelet or necklace, if you wear one.

■ If you have neuropathy or nerve damage in your legs, ask your doctor if you can drive safely.

The main thing is to be aware of what's going on with your blood glucose levels, especially if you will be behind the wheel. It could be a matter of life or death — for you or someone else.

