Gafford named SEC Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas sophomore forward Daniel Gafford was named SEC Player of the Week on Monday.

Gafford scored a career-high 27 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked three shots in the Razorbacks’ 73-72 win over Indiana on Sunday. He has recorded a double-double in both games against Power 5 opponents this season. Gafford added 12 points, four rebounds and four blocks in a 81-58 win over UC Davis last Wednesday as well.

Sunday, Gafford became the first Arkansas player to finish with 25-plus points, 10-plus rebound and three blocks in a game since Moses Kingsley at Dayton in Dec. 2015.

Arkansas returns to the floor Wednesday against Montana State as part of the Hardwood Showcase. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be streamed on SEC Network Plus.