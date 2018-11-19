The Nation in Brief

Anthony Crespo (front) and Dylan Cummings slide on the ice after getting a running start in Pottsville, Pa., on Sunday.

Bloomberg gives $1.8B to alma mater

BALTIMORE -- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Sunday he's donating $1.8 billion to his alma mater, Johns Hopkins University, to boost financial aid for low- and middle-income students.

The Baltimore university said the contribution -- the largest ever to any education institution in the U.S. -- will allow Johns Hopkins to eliminate student loans in financial aid packages starting next fall. The university will instead offer scholarships that don't have to be repaid.

University President Ronald Daniels said the contribution will also let the institution permanently commit to "need-blind admissions," or the principle of admitting the highest-achieving students, regardless of their ability to pay for their education.

"Hopkins has received a gift that is unprecedented and transformative," he said in a statement, noting the prestigious school was founded in 1876 by a $7 million gift from Baltimore merchant Johns Hopkins that was, similarly, the largest gift of its kind at the time.

By way of comparison, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation launched the Gates Millennium Scholars program in 1999 with a $1 billion commitment over 20 years. The Chronicle of Higher Education listed it as the largest private donation to a higher-education institution in the U.S. earlier this month.

Bloomberg said he expects the money will allow Hopkins to offer more generous scholarships and ease the debt burden for graduates.

The 76-year-old founder of the global finances services and media company, Bloomberg L.P., is among the world's richest people. He graduated from Hopkins in 1964 and served as New York mayor from 2002 to 2013.

Scholarship gains women, immigrants

BOSTON -- The latest crop of U.S. Rhodes scholars has more women than any other single class, and almost half of this year's recipients of the prestigious scholarship to Oxford University in England are either immigrants or first-generation Americans, the Rhodes Trust announced Sunday.

Among the 32 winners is Harvard University senior Jin Park, the first recipient covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, the President Barack Obama-era program that shields young immigrants from deportation.

Park, 22, of the New York City borough of Queens, arrived from South Korea with his parents when he was 7, studied molecular and cellular biology at Harvard, and founded a nonprofit to help undocumented students apply to college.

He hopes to become an immigrant advocate, saying it's important for him to use the opportunity to better others, not just himself.

Alaleh Azhir, a 21-year-old senior at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, emigrated from Iran when she was 14 -- and is also one of 21 female scholars named Sunday. The New York City resident hopes eventually to become a doctor and will study women's and reproductive health at Oxford.

The U.S. Rhodes scholars join a separate, international group of scholars representing more than 60 countries.

Rhodes Scholarships provide all expenses for at least two years of study at Oxford. They were created in 1902 in the will of Cecil Rhodes, a British businessman and Oxford alum who was a prime minister of the Cape Colony in present-day South Africa.

Georgia plane crash leaves pilot dead

GAINESVILLE, Ga. -- A plane crash in north Georgia left one man dead and another injured.

Gainesville police say 68-year-old Robert Carlisle Alberhasky of Cumming, who was believed to have been the pilot of the small plane, was killed in the Saturday night crash.

Gainesville police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Holbrook said 69-year-old passenger Mark Lewis of Flowery Branch was critically injured and hospitalized.

Holbrook said it appeared the 2015 Lancair International Legacy RG was about to land at Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport when it possibly struck some trees and then a tower at the airport.

The Times newspaper of Gainesville reports that Gainesville police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Holbrook said the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

Burned and beaten Texas girl, 2, dies

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Arlington police say a 2-year-old girl died after being hit numerous times with a belt and suffering from a severe burn.

Police were called to an apartment Saturday because a child wasn't breathing. Aniyah Darnell was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. An autopsy will determine her cause of death.

An affidavit says Aniyah had what appeared to be severe injuries. Shamonica Page, who'd been caring for Aniyah for the girl's mother, admitted to striking the girl on numerous occasions. Page also told police she hadn't gotten medical help for the burn on Aniyah's buttocks.

Page, charged with injury to a child, remained jailed Sunday. Jail records didn't list an attorney for her.

A man faces a charge of injury to a child by omission in the case.

