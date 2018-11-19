• Russ Campbell, owner of Fantastic Caverns near Springfield, Mo., said he is concerned for the future of the cave and nearby residents after a cancer-causing chemical that leaked from a closed industrial site near the airport appeared in the tourist shop and in water wells, the Springfield News Leader reported.

• Oscar Davila Rodriguez, 35, who has been on the run since failing to appear on the last day of his South Texas murder trial 10 years ago, has been returned to the U.S. after being captured in Mexico, officials in Hidalgo County, Texas, said.

• Bryan Lucas, 31, of Memphis was sentenced by a Mississippi judge to three years' probation and ordered to pay nearly $218,000 in restitution after he and four other men pleaded guilty to roles in a conspiracy to steal trailers at truck stops and sell the cargo in Michigan.

• Salif Keita, a singer and albino activist, dedicated a benefit concert to a 5-year-old albino girl who was kidnapped, tortured and killed in Mali, saying albinos in many African countries are sometimes persecuted and ridiculed, with violence often increasing around elections.

• Christina Bay, 33, faces charges of adoption deception and fraud after, police say, she signed contracts and accepted money from two Florida couples who planned to adopt the baby Bay is due to deliver on Thanksgiving Day, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

• Roy Mariano, 55, of New London, Conn., a former blackjack dealer at the Mohegan Sun casino, was sentenced to five years' probation after pleading guilty to helping a gambler cheat the casino out of more than $78,000, the Norwich Bulletin reported.

• Yoshitaka Sakurada, 68, who heads Japan's cybersecurity office and is overseeing the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, told Parliament he had no need for computers, explaining to lawmakers that he has employees or secretaries to handle any computer work at his business.

• Alan Garcia, Peru's former president, is seeking asylum in Uruguay after a prosecutor sought to retain his passport as part of a corruption investigation, Peru's foreign ministry said.

• Julie Gates of Eden Mills, Vt., said an unidentified man who paid off the entire lot of layaway items at a Walmart store in Derby, Vt., near the Canadian border responded "Santa Claus can" when she asked who could afford to pay for it all, she told WCAX-TV.

