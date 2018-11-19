The World in Brief

Hundreds injured in French tax protests

PARIS -- Holdouts refusing to end protests of fuel tax hikes continued to slow traffic around France as the number of injuries from the weekend demonstrations climbed to at least 409 -- 14 of them serious, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said Sunday.

Grassroots protesters, dubbing themselves "yellow jackets" for the safety jackets French motorists are required to keep in vehicles for emergencies, paralyzed traffic by blocking roads around the country Saturday. Blockades were counted at 150 scattered locations Sunday, Castaner told RTL radio.

The situation throughout the night was "agitated," he said, with "aggressions, fights, knife-slashing" taking place, including among the protesters. He said 157 people were detained for questioning -- double the number reported Saturday night.

The original target of the protests, tax increases on diesel fuel and gasoline, expanded to include French citizens' decreased buying power and complaints about the policies of President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron hasn't commented on the weekend protests. In a departure from the norm, they weren't led by unions and politicians were shunned, although some figures on the right and far-right joined the roadblocks.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe was to address the issue on French TV on Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, French media reported Sunday that a driver who accelerated in a panic at a roadblock Saturday in the eastern Savoie region, striking and killing a protester, was handed preliminary manslaughter charges.

Ex-Ukraine chief hurt, to miss court day

MOSCOW -- Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych won't be able to appear before a Kiev court today because of injuries suffered on a Moscow tennis court, his lawyer said.

Yanukovych "cannot appear in court seeing as he has been hospitalized" and is unable to move because of spinal and knee injuries, lawyer Aleksandr Goroshinsky told Russian news agencies Sunday.

Yanukovych fled Ukraine in 2014 as tensions in the capital flared up after a brutal and deadly police crackdown on protesters calling for the president to follow through with an association agreement signed with the European Union.

Shortly after disappearing from Kiev, he surfaced in Russia.

Yanukovych, who so far has been absent from court proceedings against him, faces charges of treason, complicity in a war against Ukraine and premeditated actions to alter Ukraine's borders. Prosecutors in August asked for a sentence of 15 years in prison.

In September, the court invited Yanukovych to appear and make a final statement. Goroshinsky said at the time that his client was only interested in doing so by Skype. On Sunday, he told Russian journalists that, given Yanukovych's current condition, they would ask to reschedule the date of the hearing.

Romania trying to verify found Picasso

BUCHAREST, Romania -- Romanian prosecutors are investigating if a painting by Pablo Picasso that was snatched from a museum in the Netherlands six years ago has turned up in Romania.

Four Romanians were convicted in the 2012 heist of Picasso's Tete d'Arlequin and six other valuable paintings from the Kunsthal gallery in Rotterdam.

One of them, Olga Dogaru, told investigators she burned the paintings in her stove to protect her son, the alleged leader of the thefts. She later retracted the statement.

Romania's Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism said Sunday it was examining the circumstances of a painting that a fiction writer said she found under a tree based on an anonymous tip.

The work, purported to be the stolen Picasso, was given to the Dutch embassy in Romania on Saturday.

13 killed, 4 lost in Vietnam landslides

HANOI, Vietnam -- Landslides due to rains from a tropical storm have killed 13 people and left four others missing in south-central Vietnam.

A disaster official in Khanh Hoa province says some 600 soldiers have been mobilized to search for the missing and to evacuate people from high-risk areas.

He said the landslides from heavy rains triggered by Tropical Storm Toraji collapsed several houses and buried the victims in some villages in the resort city of Nha Trang on Sunday.

The storm weakened to a tropical depression at sea off the south central coastal province of Binh Thuan and Ninh Thuan on Sunday night, the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said in a statement today.

Vietnam is prone to floods and storms which kill hundreds of people each year.

