Kentucky holds off VMI with help from bench

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Quade Green came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points, including 5 in the final 90 seconds, to help No. 10 Kentucky hold off VMI 92-82 on Sunday night.

Leading by 19 midway through the second half, the Wildcats (3-1) had to work to put away the stubborn Keydets, who made 12 second-half three-pointers and got within 85-79 with 1:49 remaining. Green answered with a three-pointer 19 seconds later and Ashton Hagans made a free throw for a 10-point edge.

Tyler Creammer responded with the Keydets' final three to get within 89-82 before Green made two free throws with 33 seconds left. PJ Washington (19 points) made a free throw with 17 seconds left to seal Kentucky's third consecutive victory.

Reid Travis matched a season high with 22 points for the Wildcats, who won their second game of the Ohio Valley Hardwood Showcase. That total included 10 in the second half while playing with protective glasses after being poked in the eye in the first.

Bubba Parham had career highs of 10 three-pointers for 35 points for VMI (3-2), who made 19 of 38 from long range. Garrett Gilkeson and Creammer each added 13 for the Keydets.

In other Top 25 games Sunday, Nick Ward scored 23 points and Cassius Winston added 19 to lead No. 11 Michigan State to a 101-33 victory against Tennessee Tech, tying the largest margin of victory in program history. ... Dean Wade scored 17 points, and No. 12 Kansas State overcame an early deficit to beat Penn 64-48 in the second semifinal at the Paradise Jam tournament at St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. ... Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 25 points, Ahmed Hill and Justin Robinson had 23 points apiece and No. 16 Virginia Tech rallied from 12 points down in the second half to beat No. 23 Purdue 89-83 in the Charleston Classic championship at Charleston, S.C. ... Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 points to lead No. 18 Michigan to a 66-47 victory over Providence and the championship of the Air Force Reserve Tip-Off tournament at Uncasville, Conn.

SOUTHLAND MEN

TROY 82,

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 77

Eddy Kayouloud's 30 points weren't enough to lift the University of Central Arkansas (2-3) over Troy (2-3) at Trojan Arena in Troy, Ala.

Kayouloud, a 6-7 freshman from France, was 12 of 17 from the field, including 5 of 7 three-pointers as the Bears fell behind 43-34 at halftime. They eventually took a nine-point lead, 59-50, on Hayden Koval's basket with 9:32 left to play, but the Trojans outscored the Bears 32-18 the remainder of the way.

DeAndre Jones had 19 points for UCA which shot 45.2 percent from the field, and Koval added 15 more.

Jordon Varnado led Troy with 21 points.

Sports on 11/19/2018