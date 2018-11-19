Man arrested after shooting in downtown Little Rock

Police arrested a Little Rock man Sunday after he shot and injured another man during a fight, authorities said.

David Welch, 39, told police he shot Cortney Smith, who is in his early 20s, in the leg during a dispute at the Albert Pike Residence Hotel, 701 Scott Street, according to police. Both men live in the building, an arrest report stated

Welch was booked into Pulaski County jail just after 4:30 p.m. on a charge of first-degree battery, according to an online jail roster.

No bail had been set as of Monday morning.