Man found dead in southwest Little Rock identified

Authorities have identified a man found dead in a southwest Little Rock neighborhood.

Little Rock police responded to a call at 7417 Loretto Lane shortly after 8:30 a.m. Sunday and found the body of 29-year-old Bobby Young Jr., a resident of Alexander, lying facedown near a grove of trees, a report stated. Investigators believe he had been shot.

According to police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford, Young appeared to have been died less than 24 hours prior to the body’s discovery.

The investigation is ongoing, the report stated. No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Police said previously that investigators don't believe the killing is tied to four other homicides in Little Rock since Friday.