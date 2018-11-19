Sections
Breaking: Oaklawn announces $100M expansion; hotel, more gaming space planned
Oaklawn announces $100M expansion; hotel, more gaming space planned

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:10 a.m. | Updated November 19, 2018 at 12:01 p.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption This rendering shows a planned $100 million expansion at Oaklawn Racing & Gaming.

Oaklawn Racing & Gaming in Hot Springs says it will add a new hotel and events center as part of a $100 million expansion.

Louis A. Cella, Oaklawn president, said Monday that construction will begin soon on a seven-story, 200-room luxury hotel that will feature track-side rooms, a resort and spa, a multipurpose events center and more. The work will also add 28,000 new square feet of gaming space.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. Work will start in May after the 2019 racing season ends.

Cella said the expansion is the largest in Oaklawn's history and "one of the largest investments in the hospitality industry in the history of Arkansas."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson also spoke at a news conference announcing the expansion. He thanked Oaklawn for the dedication to strengthening Arkansas' tourism industry, and noted that no state incentives were used to secure the work.

"I am very proud of the fact that Arkansas does have a thoroughbred racing venue that is second to none," Hutchinson said. "And we want to continue that and build on that."

Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, said the expansion will have a positive ripple effect on the rest of the community. He said Oaklawn's announcement was like an early Christmas present.

"They're not only going to get bigger, they're going to get better," he said.

Check back for updates and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

This rendering shows another angle of a planned $100 million expansion at Oaklawn Racing & Gaming.
  • GeneralMac
    November 19, 2018 at 11:29 a.m.

    Great news !

    Oaklawn is truly one of the "jewels" of Arkansas.
  • BobfromMarion
    November 19, 2018 at 11:56 a.m.

    While the plans for this expansion, no doubt, were basically finished before November 6, suffice it to say that had the casino expansion issue before the voters been defeated, this expansion would have been shelved. This proposed expansion would have never seen the light of day.

    Having said that, the casino issue passed and the expansion has been announced. The concern for Hot Springs is to blend this new expansion with the increasingly "family" oriented tourism, especially in the summer.

    This can easily be done. The expansion is good news for Hot Springs. The clientele that Oaklawn is targeting shouldn't need to clash with family oriented tourism.

    The question is will Hot Springs follow the Las Vegas example of having top notch entertainment? Hot Springs is ideally suited for the more adult type entertainment as in Las Vegas during the spring. The same venues could be used for family entertainment during the summer when families might want to visit Hot Springs.

    Come fall, the AARP crowd could become the object of advertising and show productions. The shows could be more tuned to the desires of the age 55 and beyond. Three different tourism goals in shows that can use the same venues depending on the time of year.

    Hot Springs can compete with Las Vegas and Branson. A smaller version of each would be welcome by many of all age groups.

    One exception to this are the blue water lakes. Three very different blue water lakes all on the same river, Ouachita, can, together, plus the nearby Lake DeGray, beat Table Rock Lake. Las Vegas can't compete in water tourism at all!

    Add to that Hot Springs National Park, the only kind like it in the US provides the foundation for all the above to happen.
