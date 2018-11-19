Oaklawn announces $100M expansion; hotel, more gaming space planned

Oaklawn Racing & Gaming in Hot Springs says it will add a new hotel and events center as part of a $100 million expansion.

Louis A. Cella, Oaklawn president, said Monday that construction will begin soon on a seven-story, 200-room luxury hotel that will feature track-side rooms, a resort and spa, a multipurpose events center and more. The work will also add 28,000 new square feet of gaming space.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. Work will start in May after the 2019 racing season ends.

Cella said the expansion is the largest in Oaklawn's history and "one of the largest investments in the hospitality industry in the history of Arkansas."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson also spoke at a news conference announcing the expansion. He thanked Oaklawn for the dedication to strengthening Arkansas' tourism industry, and noted that no state incentives were used to secure the work.

"I am very proud of the fact that Arkansas does have a thoroughbred racing venue that is second to none," Hutchinson said. "And we want to continue that and build on that."

Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, said the expansion will have a positive ripple effect on the rest of the community. He said Oaklawn's announcement was like an early Christmas present.

"They're not only going to get bigger, they're going to get better," he said.

Check back for updates and read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.