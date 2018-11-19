Sections
Sign in
Breaking: Oaklawn announces $100M expansion; hotel, more gaming space planned
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Traffic Weather Obits Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: Little Rock woman, 68, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street

by Gavin Lesnick | Today at 10:01 a.m. 0comments

A 68-year-old Little Rock woman died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street, authorities said.

Fannie Williams was crossing Stagecoach Road south of Baseline Road shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday when she was hit in the inside lane by a 2008 Chevrolet that was traveling south, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said Williams was thrown 15 to 20 feet. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

No other injuries were reported.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 431 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT