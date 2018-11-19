Police: Little Rock woman, 68, fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street

A 68-year-old Little Rock woman died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street, authorities said.

Fannie Williams was crossing Stagecoach Road south of Baseline Road shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday when she was hit in the inside lane by a 2008 Chevrolet that was traveling south, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said Williams was thrown 15 to 20 feet. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

No other injuries were reported.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 431 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.