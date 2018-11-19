Police: Pregnant woman robbed, kidnapped in Little Rock

A pregnant woman was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in Little Rock Friday, police said.

Around 11:50 p.m., a 22-year-old woman began to walk out of the Sunshine Mart at 3525 John Barrow Road as four people walked in, knocked her down and demanded she empty her bank account, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

When the woman, who told police she was seven months pregnant, said she didn’t have any money, the robbers forced her out of the store at gunpoint and into a black Jeep, the report states.

The four drove the victim to a convenience store located at 8722 Colonel Glenn and demanded again that she empty her account, according to police. The woman told authorities that when she gave her attackers her pin number, one replied that if she was lying he would put a “.40 in her head.”

The robbers then forced her out of the Jeep and left the scene in an unknown direction, the report states.

The 22-year-old's purse, debit card, driver's license and phone were listed as stolen.

Officers called emergency services but the victim refused treatment or transport, telling police a friend would take her to UAMS Medical Center, according to the report.

The first suspect was described as a black male with a goatee who stood about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighed about 100 pounds. He wore a long-sleeved black shirt, black pants and black shoes, according to the report.

The second suspect was described as a black male who stood roughly 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed about 160 pounds. He wore a black Adidas brand ball cap, a black Adidas jacket, black pants and black shoes, the report states. One of the two other suspects, who were both black females, was described as heavy-set and clad in all black.

According to the report, officers attempted to contact employees at the Sunshine Mart to gather evidence, but were unable to do so because the store had closed.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.