Redshirt freshman on Arkansas football team released from hospital after being hit by vehicle

Jordon Curtis, a redshirt freshman on Arkansas' football team, was struck by a vehicle Sunday night while attempting to cross the street in a crosswalk near the Razorbacks’ football center.

Curtis was hit near the intersection of Razorback Road and Hotz Drive on the University of Arkansas campus, according to a UAPD incident report. Arkansas football coach Chad Morris said Monday that Curtis has been released from the hospital.

"We’re very fortunate, and our thoughts and prayers will be with him and his recovery," Morris said. "He will not be around this week, but is doing good. We’re very, very, very fortunate. Again, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

According to UAPD, officers were dispatched to the scene at 5:26 p.m. Sunday. The officer reported that Curtis was bleeding from a wound above his right eye, but was able to answer cognitive questions about his date of birth and hometown. An ambulance transported Curtis to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

The driver of a blue 2007 Hyundai Veracruz was issued two citations for failure to yield to a pedestrian at a crosswalk and for speeding too fast for conditions. The report states that four witnesses observed the driver never hit his brakes, but the driver stated he tried to stop but was unable to avoid hitting Curtis.

The vehicle sustained approximately $2,000 in damage to the windshield, according to the report, and was towed.

Curtis, a defensive back from Jenks, Okla., has not played since the Razorbacks’ season-opening 55-20 win over Eastern Illinois on Sept. 1.