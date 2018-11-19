SLIM PICKINGS: We try Mrs. Thinster’s Cookie Thins

WHAT: Mrs. Thinster's Cookie Thins and Crumb Cake Thins

STATS: Vary by flavor. The Toasted Coconut Cookie Thins contain 150 calories, 10 fat, 16 carbohydrate, 1 fiber, 10 sugar and 1 protein grams per serving (5 cookies). We found four flavors at Target, 420 S. University Ave., Little Rock. More information at mrsthinsters.com.

THE SKINNY: Will eating Mrs. Thinster's Cookie Thins and Crumb Cake Thins make us thin? Or at least thinner than those Girl Scouts' Thin Mints have made us?

It all comes down to portion size. These super-thin and very crunchy cookies are fairly low in calories, but that's because they're small. If you can eat just one serving, no damage done, but note that a serving is merely 5 cookies and not a whole 4-ounce bag.

And stopping at just a few can be difficult when cookies come in tasty flavors such as Toasted Coconut, Chocolate Chip, Key Lime Pie, Cake Batter, Brownie Batter, Pumpkin Spice, Cinnamon Crumb Cake and Blueberry Crumb Cake.

But limit yourself to a small serving of these small cookies or else you'll surely feel "crumby."

