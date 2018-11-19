VOLLEYBALL

UCA falls in Southland championship

The University of Central Arkansas fell 25-21, 25-9, 25-23 to Stephen F. Austin in the Southland Conference championship game in Natchitoches, La., on Sunday.

The Bears (26-6) were led by Samantha Anderson and Kellen Dunn, who both had 11 kills. Bailey Waddington had 15 assists while Elizabeth Armstrong had 13.

Stephen F. Austin (32-2) was led by Anyia Williams, who had nine kills and eight blocks. Ann Hollas had 21 assists and Sabrina Monaco had 10 digs.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hendrix falls to Austin College

Bryce Frank led Austin College with 16 points and 9 rebounds in leading Austin College to a 65-54 victory on Sunday in Conway. Caitlyn Collins added 13 points for Austin College (3-0).

Vinessa Daniel led Hendrix (2-1) with 15 points, while Kessie Jenkins had 10.

Austin College shot shot 49.0 percent from the floor (25 of 51) while holding Hendrix to 33.3 percent (17 of 51). Austin forced 19 Hendrix turnovers, turning those into 12 points.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Austin College nips Hendrix

Devin Roland's layup with 35 seconds left game gave Austin College the lead for good in a 70-69 victory over Hendrix College on Sunday in Conway.

Sean Coman led Hendrix (1-2) with 15 points, while Carl Fitch added 10. Austin College's Kam Hogan led all scorers with 27 points.

Austin College shot 56.9 percent (29 of 51) from the floor while holding Hendrix to 40.3 percent (25 of 62).

Sports on 11/19/2018