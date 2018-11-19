TONIGHT: Little Rock to light 65-foot Christmas tree

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MITCHELL PE MASILUN -- 11/14/2018 -- Gary Spearmon with the Downtown Little Rock Partnership puts up Christmas Lights on the city tree in Little Rock Wednesday, Nov 14, 2018.

Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola, Arkansas Children's Hospital and downtown businesses will team up this evening for the Downtown Little Rock Partnership's "Bright the Night," a lighting ceremony for downtown's 65-foot public Christmas tree.

The lighting is set for 6 p.m. at Capitol Plaza, Capitol Avenue and Main Street, Little Rock.

Guest choirs will kick things off at 5:30 with festive holiday music.

Children's Hospital will provide hot chocolate and cookies and special guests from the hospital will help Stodola and Santa Claus light the tree.

Admission is free.