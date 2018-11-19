Two men sentenced to prison on child exploitation charges

Two Arkansas men were sentenced to prison on Monday after pleading guilty to child exploitation charges, according a news release from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Rutledge announced that Christopher Williams, 29, of Little Rock, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing, distributing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Steven Eldridge, 64, of Melbourne, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing, distributing or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Rutledge said each arrest was initiated by the Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit.

“The Cyber Crimes Unit at the Attorney General’s office works diligently to protect Arkansas children and families,” Rutledge said in the release. “I am committed to getting these predators out of our neighborhoods and off the internet.”

Williams was arrested in 2017 and Eldridge was taken into custody earlier this year.