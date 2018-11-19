Washington County marriage licenses

Nov. 8

Robert Wayne Brown Jr., 23, Fort Smith, and Jessica Marie Enge, 24, Ridgedale, Mo.

Dustin Lee Gammon, 42, and Amanda Renee Wood, 36, both of Ozark, Mo.

Terik Ray Jones, 28, Berryville, and Amanda Louise McDonald, 32, Springdale

Andres Alejandro Rivera, 18, and Luisa Stephanie Berganza, 22, both of Springdale

Bryan Scott Roughton, 38, and Kara Nichole Webster, 25, both of Rogers

Nov. 9

Clifton Don Blackwood, 58, and Beth Lynn Stafford, 58, both of Springdale

Dominique Sean Lee Ellis, 32, and Shonda DeAnn Chamberlain, 37, both of Allen, Texas

Christopher Edward Griffith, 23, Springdale, and Amber Sharianna Davis, 23, Bella Vista

Donavan Todd Hamilton, 26, and Britteny Starr Hamilton, 20, both of Springdale

Jeffrey Whitacre Hollingsworth, 29, and Jordan Halley Greene, 28, both of Fayetteville

Benjamin Doss Johnson, 29, and Melissa Ann Lay, 29, both of Rapid City, S.D.

Jose Andres Navarro-Maldonado, 26, and Patricia Elizabeth Ascencio Rodriguez, 29, both of Springdale

Juan Miguel Reyes, 42, and Jasmine Alecia Pendry, 35, both of Fayetteville

Matthew Stephen Rice, 38, and Rebecca Lynn Sherry, 35, both of Fayetteville

Samuel Wayne Taylor, 21, and Ariel Marlene Helmholt Wolf, 22, both of Fayetteville

Joshua Shane Wilson, 39, and Tara Dawn Mincks, 30, both of Springdale

Nov. 13

Fabian Jose Araiza, 37, and Crystal Donell Jones, 41, both of Fayetteville

Francisco Antonio Bonilla Jr., 28, and Megan Jan Nicole Morgan, 30, both of Springdale

David Isaiah Martin, 26, and Vera Sergeyevna Smirnova, 24, both of Springdale

Logan Clifton Smith, 28, and Deanna Storm Harner, 24, both of Lincoln

Nov. 14

Jason Fernando Perez Alvarado, 20, and Ivelisse Rivera Ramos, 20, both of Springdale

Jimmy Terrell Pruitt, 30, and Rebecca Ann Setzer, 35, both of Springdale

Todd Richard Simpson, 53, and Alexandria Yong Martinez, 46, both of Cave Springs

Jessie Scott Stricklen, 24, and Katelynn Rae Atchison, 23, both of Westville, Okla.

Ericsan Vongphakdy, 26, and Taylor Rae June Kelsay, 26, both of Springdale

NW News on 11/19/2018