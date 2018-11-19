Washington County marriage licenses

Nov. 8
Robert Wayne Brown Jr., 23, Fort Smith, and Jessica Marie Enge, 24, Ridgedale, Mo.
Dustin Lee Gammon, 42, and Amanda Renee Wood, 36, both of Ozark, Mo.
Terik Ray Jones, 28, Berryville, and Amanda Louise McDonald, 32, Springdale
Andres Alejandro Rivera, 18, and Luisa Stephanie Berganza, 22, both of Springdale
Bryan Scott Roughton, 38, and Kara Nichole Webster, 25, both of Rogers
Nov. 9
Clifton Don Blackwood, 58, and Beth Lynn Stafford, 58, both of Springdale
Dominique Sean Lee Ellis, 32, and Shonda DeAnn Chamberlain, 37, both of Allen, Texas
Christopher Edward Griffith, 23, Springdale, and Amber Sharianna Davis, 23, Bella Vista
Donavan Todd Hamilton, 26, and Britteny Starr Hamilton, 20, both of Springdale
Jeffrey Whitacre Hollingsworth, 29, and Jordan Halley Greene, 28, both of Fayetteville
Benjamin Doss Johnson, 29, and Melissa Ann Lay, 29, both of Rapid City, S.D.
Jose Andres Navarro-Maldonado, 26, and Patricia Elizabeth Ascencio Rodriguez, 29, both of Springdale
Juan Miguel Reyes, 42, and Jasmine Alecia Pendry, 35, both of Fayetteville
Matthew Stephen Rice, 38, and Rebecca Lynn Sherry, 35, both of Fayetteville
Samuel Wayne Taylor, 21, and Ariel Marlene Helmholt Wolf, 22, both of Fayetteville
Joshua Shane Wilson, 39, and Tara Dawn Mincks, 30, both of Springdale
Nov. 13
Fabian Jose Araiza, 37, and Crystal Donell Jones, 41, both of Fayetteville
Francisco Antonio Bonilla Jr., 28, and Megan Jan Nicole Morgan, 30, both of Springdale
David Isaiah Martin, 26, and Vera Sergeyevna Smirnova, 24, both of Springdale
Logan Clifton Smith, 28, and Deanna Storm Harner, 24, both of Lincoln
Nov. 14
Jason Fernando Perez Alvarado, 20, and Ivelisse Rivera Ramos, 20, both of Springdale
Jimmy Terrell Pruitt, 30, and Rebecca Ann Setzer, 35, both of Springdale
Todd Richard Simpson, 53, and Alexandria Yong Martinez, 46, both of Cave Springs
Jessie Scott Stricklen, 24, and Katelynn Rae Atchison, 23, both of Westville, Okla.
Ericsan Vongphakdy, 26, and Taylor Rae June Kelsay, 26, both of Springdale
NW News on 11/19/2018
Print Headline: Marriage licenses
