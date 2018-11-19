Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
Oct. 27
AQ Chicken -- Razorback Stadium
285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Scoops in seasonings did not have a handle.
Hog Wild Barbeque
285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville
No violations.
Pizza Hut -- Razorback Stadium
285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: The handwashing sink in the employee restroom did not have paper towels.
Noncritical violations: Pizza dough was not labeled.
Razorback Stadium Food
285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Multiple sinks did not have paper towels for hand drying, items were stored in two handwashing sinks. Chicken was not covered in the north end zone kitchen. Pork at two concession stands was not at 135 degrees or more.
Noncritical violations: None
Razorback Stadium South Kitchen
285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville
No violations.
Oct. 29
Cracker Barrel
1022 S. 48th St., Springdale
Critical violations: The microwave on the grill line needs cleaning.
Noncritical violations: None
Natural State Jerky
1772 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: There is no handwashing sink in the food manufacturing area.
Noncritical violations: None
Oak Avenue Head Start
500 W. Oak Ave., Springdale
No violations.
On The Way
4450 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The retail food permit has expired.
Savoy Tea Co.
19 E. Center St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Test strips were water-damaged and unusable.
Shell Superstop
2001 N. Center St., Elkins
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The three-compartment sink is leaking, repeat issue. Two light fixtures need to be replaced in the food preparation area, repeat issue.
Slim Chickens
5420 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
No violations.
Sonic
2113 N. Center St., Fayetteville
No violations.
Tot's Landing
2129 N. Center St., Suite F, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Two cartons of raw eggs were stored above uncovered cups of snack crackers.
Noncritical violations: Storage shelves for dry goods and dishes need to be sealed.
Casey's General Store
2031 Stokenbury Road, Elkins
Critical violations: The nozzles for the soda fountain need cleaning.
Noncritical violations: The exterior of food storage containers need cleaning. There is no drain plug installed in the outside dumpster, repeat issue.
AQ Chicken House
1207 N. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: Food items in hot holding were not at 135 degrees or above.
Noncritical violations: The handwashing sink is leaking. A prep table and cooler need thermometers. A single-use container was being reused for food storage. A vent in the food preparation area and the external surfaces of equipment need cleaning. The garbage dumpster lid was open and surfaces around the dumpster were not clean. The floor, wall and ceiling in the food preparation area, warewashing area and dry food storage room were not clean.
Oct. 30
Alpha Omicron Pi
712 W. Maple St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Food in the cold holding table was not at 41 degrees or below. A container of flour was not labeled.
Noncritical violations: None
American Legion Post 27
1195 S. Curtis St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Cooked ground beef was held past its discard date.
Noncritical violations: None
Angela's Bakery
2854 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale
Follow-up inspection.
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The sanitizer solution for wiping cloths was not at the correct concentration.
Bugsy's
524-526 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
No violations.
Butterfield Trail Village Convocation Center Bistro
1923 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands between glove changes. Cooked sausage patties were not at the proper cold holding temperature.
Noncritical violations: None
Central United Methodist Church
6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville
No violations.
Con Sabor A Mexico
112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington
Critical violations: The hand soap was out at the handwashing sink. Raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Multiple items in the walk-in cooler were not date marked.
Noncritical violations: None
Happy Day Care
214 Rheas Mill Road, Farmington
No violations.
JJ's Brew & Que
3615 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The retail food permit is expired.
Kappa Kappa Gamma
800 W. Maple St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Chicken was at 74 degrees in hot holding; food temperatures must be at 135 degrees or more in hot holding. Containers of food were not labeled.
Noncritical violations: None
Mandalay Fusion
8 Brown St., Farmington
Critical violations: Multiple items in the cooler were not date marked.
Noncritical violations: Multiple items in the cooler were not covered.
McDonald's
1260 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale
Critical violations: Sliced tomatoes and mixed vegetables were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding.
Noncritical violations: None
McDonald's
3080 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: There were no signs at handwashing sinks to remind staff to wash hands. Floors throughout the facility need cleaning.
Mickey Finn Irish Pub
644 W. Dickson St., Suite 114, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Ice in an ice bin used for cooling tubes was also being used for storing ice for drinks; ice used for cooling equipment may not be used as food.
Murphy Express
7250 W. Sunset Lane, Springdale
Critical violations: White and yellow cheese sauces were not date marked.
Noncritical violations: None
Parson Hills Elementary
2326 Cardinal Drive., Springdale
No violations.
Pi Beta Phi Sorority
502 W. Maple St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Containers of food were stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Bread was not covered in storage.
Richard's Country Meat Market
3042 Market Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Food employee used handwashing sink to rinse tabs.
Noncritical violations: None
Shelby Lynn's Cake Shoppe
118 W. Emma Ave., Springdale
No violations.
Sigma Chi Fraternity
618 W. Maple St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: The mechanical warewashing machine was not sanitizing dishes.
Noncritical violations: Containers of flour and sugar were stored on the floor of the dry storage area.
Subway
7250 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale
No violations.
Salvation Army
219 E. 15th St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Chlorine sanitizer test strips were not available.
