Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are defined as items relating directly to factors that lead to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations are defined as items that relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

Oct. 27

AQ Chicken -- Razorback Stadium

285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Scoops in seasonings did not have a handle.

Hog Wild Barbeque

285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

No violations.

Pizza Hut -- Razorback Stadium

285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The handwashing sink in the employee restroom did not have paper towels.

Noncritical violations: Pizza dough was not labeled.

Razorback Stadium Food

285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Multiple sinks did not have paper towels for hand drying, items were stored in two handwashing sinks. Chicken was not covered in the north end zone kitchen. Pork at two concession stands was not at 135 degrees or more.

Noncritical violations: None

Razorback Stadium South Kitchen

285 N. Stadium Drive, Fayetteville

No violations.

Oct. 29

Cracker Barrel

1022 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: The microwave on the grill line needs cleaning.

Noncritical violations: None

Natural State Jerky

1772 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: There is no handwashing sink in the food manufacturing area.

Noncritical violations: None

Oak Avenue Head Start

500 W. Oak Ave., Springdale

No violations.

On The Way

4450 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The retail food permit has expired.

Savoy Tea Co.

19 E. Center St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips were water-damaged and unusable.

Shell Superstop

2001 N. Center St., Elkins

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The three-compartment sink is leaking, repeat issue. Two light fixtures need to be replaced in the food preparation area, repeat issue.

Slim Chickens

5420 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

No violations.

Sonic

2113 N. Center St., Fayetteville

No violations.

Tot's Landing

2129 N. Center St., Suite F, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two cartons of raw eggs were stored above uncovered cups of snack crackers.

Noncritical violations: Storage shelves for dry goods and dishes need to be sealed.

Casey's General Store

2031 Stokenbury Road, Elkins

Critical violations: The nozzles for the soda fountain need cleaning.

Noncritical violations: The exterior of food storage containers need cleaning. There is no drain plug installed in the outside dumpster, repeat issue.

AQ Chicken House

1207 N. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Food items in hot holding were not at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: The handwashing sink is leaking. A prep table and cooler need thermometers. A single-use container was being reused for food storage. A vent in the food preparation area and the external surfaces of equipment need cleaning. The garbage dumpster lid was open and surfaces around the dumpster were not clean. The floor, wall and ceiling in the food preparation area, warewashing area and dry food storage room were not clean.

Oct. 30

Alpha Omicron Pi

712 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food in the cold holding table was not at 41 degrees or below. A container of flour was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

American Legion Post 27

1195 S. Curtis St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cooked ground beef was held past its discard date.

Noncritical violations: None

Angela's Bakery

2854 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Follow-up inspection.

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The sanitizer solution for wiping cloths was not at the correct concentration.

Bugsy's

524-526 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

No violations.

Butterfield Trail Village Convocation Center Bistro

1923 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: An employee did not wash hands between glove changes. Cooked sausage patties were not at the proper cold holding temperature.

Noncritical violations: None

Central United Methodist Church

6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

No violations.

Con Sabor A Mexico

112 Southwinds Road, Suite 1, Farmington

Critical violations: The hand soap was out at the handwashing sink. Raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Multiple items in the walk-in cooler were not date marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Happy Day Care

214 Rheas Mill Road, Farmington

No violations.

JJ's Brew & Que

3615 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The retail food permit is expired.

Kappa Kappa Gamma

800 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chicken was at 74 degrees in hot holding; food temperatures must be at 135 degrees or more in hot holding. Containers of food were not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

Mandalay Fusion

8 Brown St., Farmington

Critical violations: Multiple items in the cooler were not date marked.

Noncritical violations: Multiple items in the cooler were not covered.

McDonald's

1260 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Sliced tomatoes and mixed vegetables were not at 41 degrees or below in cold holding.

Noncritical violations: None

McDonald's

3080 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: There were no signs at handwashing sinks to remind staff to wash hands. Floors throughout the facility need cleaning.

Mickey Finn Irish Pub

644 W. Dickson St., Suite 114, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice in an ice bin used for cooling tubes was also being used for storing ice for drinks; ice used for cooling equipment may not be used as food.

Murphy Express

7250 W. Sunset Lane, Springdale

Critical violations: White and yellow cheese sauces were not date marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Parson Hills Elementary

2326 Cardinal Drive., Springdale

No violations.

Pi Beta Phi Sorority

502 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Containers of food were stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler. Bread was not covered in storage.

Richard's Country Meat Market

3042 Market Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee used handwashing sink to rinse tabs.

Noncritical violations: None

Shelby Lynn's Cake Shoppe

118 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

No violations.

Sigma Chi Fraternity

618 W. Maple St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The mechanical warewashing machine was not sanitizing dishes.

Noncritical violations: Containers of flour and sugar were stored on the floor of the dry storage area.

Subway

7250 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

No violations.

Salvation Army

219 E. 15th St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chlorine sanitizer test strips were not available.

NW News on 11/19/2018