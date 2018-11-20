15-year-old shot twice in thigh in Little Rock

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Little Rock early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 8500 block of Dreher Lane just after 2 a.m. after getting a report of an unknown male limping toward a red vehicle in a parking lot, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

While authorities were on scene, a Little Rock hospital notified officers that a shooting victim had been dropped off on their property by three people in a similarly-colored vehicle, the report stated.

Officers located the teen shooting victim, who was then transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital. The teen was in stable condition later Tuesday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said.

The shooting comes just over two weeks after a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a man at 8515 Dreher Lane, roughly 500 feet away from the reported location of Tuesday’s shooting.

Ford said he wasn't aware of any connection between the two cases. He said the investigation into Tuesday's shooting is still ongoing.

No suspects have been named and no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.