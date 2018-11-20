2 ex-governors, Hutchinson set health care talk

Former Arkansas Govs. Mike Huckabee and Mike Beebe will discuss health and health care in a program celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

The center, formed in 1998, is a nonpartisan organization that tries to find policy solutions to health care issues faced by Arkansans, including insurance, access to care and healthier lifestyles. Officials at the center work with the public and private sectors -- using evidence-based research, public issue advocacy and collaborative program development -- in an effort to improve the health of Arkansans.

The event is to take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Wally Allen Ballroom of the Statehouse Convention Center, 100 E. Markham St., Little Rock. The University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service and Arkansas Center for Health Improvement are putting on the event.

The center's president and chief executive officer, Dr. Joe Thompson, will moderate the discussion between Huckabee, a Republican, and Beebe, a Democrat. Thompson served as state surgeon general under both Huckabee and Beebe.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will make introductory remarks. The Tom Bruce Arkansas Health Impact Award will be presented to Dr. Kent Westbrook and Ben E. Owens Sr. in recognition of their impact on the health of Arkansans through their service and leadership.

Huckabee, governor from 1996-2007, led health policy initiatives that included the ARKids First health insurance program for poor children, the Tobacco Settlement Proceeds Act of 2000, the Arkansas Health Data Initiative Act of 2003, ARHealth Networks, and the Clean Indoor Air Act of 2006 that banned smoking in restaurants and other places.

Beebe, governor from 2007-2015, led health policy initiatives that included graduated driver's licenses; a tobacco tax increase that funded, among other things, a statewide trauma system; statewide fluoridation of drinking water; and the Arkansas Health Care Payment Improvement Initiative.

Admission to the Huckabee/Beebe conversation is free and open to the public. Reservations are available by emailing publicprograms@clintonschool.uasys.edu or by calling (501) 683-5239.

