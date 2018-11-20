Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented LR Christmas tree Wally Hall Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Agency denies new operating permit for Arkansas hog farm

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 12:00 p.m. 7comments
story.lead_photo.caption C&H Hog Farms, seen from the air in May 2017, is home to thousands of hogs on Big Creek in the Buffalo River watershed. - Photo by Mitchell PE Masilun

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has denied C&H Hog Farms a new operating permit.

The department issued its final ruling following a public comment period, citing water quality issues and insufficient geological investigations of the rough karst terrain on which the farm is located.

The decision means the farm must close, but the decision can be appealed.

The farmers appealed the department’s January denial of their permit, which a commission in August remanded back to the department for re-issue. The department issued a draft denial in September and the final denial Monday.

The farmers also appealed the commission’s decision to remand the permit back to the department. That case has not been settled, but a judge issued a stay on the remand in October.

C&H Hog Farms sits on Big Creek, about 6 miles from where it meets the Buffalo National River, and is permitted to house 6,503 hogs. The farm is the only federally classified medium or large hog farm in the area.

Conservation groups have opposed the operation of the hog farm within the river’s watershed, asserting that land application of hog manure on the rough karst terrain of the watershed poses a risk that the river and its tributaries can become more easily polluted.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • 4boo
    November 20, 2018 at 12:23 p.m.

    Sure hope the hog farm packs up and goes somewhere else besides The Buffalo River area.

  • RBear
    November 20, 2018 at 12:26 p.m.

    Good work by all who opposed this hazard to our nation's first national river.
  • PopMom
    November 20, 2018 at 12:26 p.m.

    Thank God. One of my favorite things is to float down the Buffalo!
  • 1tommac
    November 20, 2018 at 12:28 p.m.

    Hooray!!! Let's hope the appeals process let's the decision stand.
  • TheBatt
    November 20, 2018 at 12:49 p.m.

    When environmentalists lie and keep moving the goal posts.

    It would be a serious challenge to find anyone who cares about the Buffalo River than me.My family’sroots run through that incredible river (Gilbert in particular). I have watched this drama unfold since the first whispers of a “large scale hog farm” being built “right on the river”... Iread and listened to the cries that this ”industrial polluter” wouldbe dumping hog waste into our river.

    And I bought into the propaganda... Until I dug a little deeper. Low and behold, again the media has failed to do its duty to provide facts. The authorities in charge have broken rules, lied, and stretched stories beyond insanity.

    Test after test, demand after demand- G&H has complied. They jump through hoops demanded of them, then a whole new set are placed before them.

    Fact: G&H has met 100% of every demand made for their permit (they were actually granted a permit that was revoked without cause when environmentalists began screaming).

    Fact: G&H has submitted to test after test, passing over and over.

    Fact: the U of A has been testing and monitoring and found zero evidence of violation or pollution.

    Fact: Agencies have promised final approval after testing, only to then deny permits in spite of passing tests.

    Fact: water quality testing has shown no unusual additional organic wasteending up in the tributary in question. In fact, some tests showed IMPROVED water quality below G&H!

    Fact: recreational use of the river contributes more waste (including fecal contamination) than G&H could dream of contributing in the “worsts-case disaster” scenario.

    Yes, let us #SaveTheBuffaloRiver but let us also #SpeakTruth and base decisions on #Science, not #emotion.And let us not forget #PropertyRights
  • dildel
    November 20, 2018 at 1 p.m.

    Should never been allowed to begin with.
  • Dontcallmenames
    November 20, 2018 at 1:13 p.m.

    First, Entergy plants have to close due to liberal jerks and now the price of bacon is going to go up?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT