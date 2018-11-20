Arkansas woman, teen killed in multiple-vehicle crash; 7-year-old among 3 injured, police say

A 34-year old woman and a 16-year-old boy died Monday in a three-vehicle crash in northern Arkansas, authorities said.

The collision happened at noon on U.S. 62 in the Carroll County city of Green Forest, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Troopers said Madonna Woodward of Berryville was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy east when the vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a westbound 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe. The GMC then rotated and struck a westbound 2006 Honda Pilot, the report states.

Woodward and a 16-year-old passenger in the Honda suffered fatal injuries, authorities said. The Honda driver, 66-year-old Hector Calederon-Moreno of Green Forest, was listed as injured.

Two people in the Chevrolet were also hurt, according to the report. The injured were identified as 34-year-old Rigoberto Tovar-Tellez of Berryville and a 7-year-old girl.

Conditions were described as cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 438 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.