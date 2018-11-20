Auburn wins in OT, to meet Duke

Xavier forward Zach Hankins (35) fights for a loose ball against Auburn forward Horace Spencer (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Bryce Brown scored 26 points, Jared Harper added 25 and No. 8 Auburn outlasted Xavier 88-79 in overtime to open the Maui Invitational.

The Tigers (4-0) shot poorly from the perimeter early and had a hard time shaking the new-look Musketeers (2-2), missing badly on a shot to win it in regulation.

Auburn took control in the overtime behind its defense, outscoring Xavier 11-2. The Tigers scored 31 points off Xavier's 22 turnovers overall to earn a spot in the semifinals against Duke.

Ryan Welage had 17 points, and Paul Scruggs 16 for the Musketeers.

Auburn had a five-point lead with a minute left in regulation, but Naj Marshall made a three-pointer from the wing to pull the Musketeers within 77-75.

Xavier tied it at 77-77 with 26 seconds left in regulation on Tyrique Jones' two free throws, and Brown's last-second shot came up well short.

DUKE 90, SAN DIEGO STATE 64

R.J. Barrett scored 20 points, Cam Reddish added 16 and top-ranked Duke remained undefeated at the Maui Invitational with a rout over San Diego State.

The Blue Devils (4-0) shot 52 percent, made 10 of 25 from three-point range and improved to 16-0 in Maui while earning a spot in today's semifinals against No. 8 Auburn.

Despite front-court foul trouble in the first half -- Zion Williamson played seven minutes -- Duke took control with an 11-0 run and led 49-32 at halftime behind Barrett's 16 points. Williamson had 13 points in 18 minutes.

Devin Watson had 15 points to lead San Diego State (2-1).

NORTH CAROLINA 101, SAINT FRANCIS 76

Cameron Johnson scored 20 points, freshman Nassir Little added 19 and No. 7 North Carolina beat Saint Francis of Pennsylvania on Monday night in the on-campus round of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Luke Maye had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Kenny Williams had a career-high 9 assists and freshman Coby White finished with 16 points for the Tar Heels (5-0), who shot 52 percent and never trailed.

North Carolina fought through some early turnover trouble and finally pulled away from the Red Flash (1-3) before reaching triple figures for the third time in four games.

KANSAS STATE 82, MISSOURI 67

Kansas State defeated the Missouri Tigers to win the Paradise Jam on Monday in the Virgin Islands. It's the first time the Wildcats have won a tournament since 2011, before Bruce Weber was hired as coach.

The No. 12 Wildcats (5-0) took their play to a higher level with a tournament championship at stake against Missouri (3-2).

Kansas State scored the first seven points of the game and delivered a knockout blow at the end of the first half after Missouri rallied to tie things up at 27-27. The Wildcats ended the first half on a 13-0 run, taking advantage of open shots and clamping down on defense. Missouri never took the lead.

FLORIDA STATE 93, CANISIUS 61

Mfiondu Kabengele scored a career-high 18 points and Terance Mann added 12 as No. 14 Florida State (3-0) warmed up after a seven-day layoff to beat Canisius.

Kabengele, the nephew of former NBA All-Star center Dikembe Mutombo, came off the bench to shoot 6 of 12 from the floor and had 6 rebounds for the Seminoles.

Auburn’s Bryce Brown tries to shoot over Xavier’s Quentin Goodin during the first half Monday at the Maui Invitational in Lahaina, Hawaii. Brown led the Tigers with 26 points, including five in overtime, in an 88-79 victory.

