Police Beat

Deputy attackedwith steak knife

After calling 911 to give his daughter a ride to another house, a Wrightsville man attempted to cut a deputy with a steak knife, according to police reports.

Leroy Summons, 59, reportedly called 911 multiple times requesting a ride for his daughter. Officers responded to the scene and found no disturbance.

When a Pulaski County deputy attempted to arrest Summons, he resisted arrest and tried to cut the deputy's leg with a steak knife, police said.

Officers charged Summons with communicating a false alarm, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, according to police reports.

LR woman chargedin illegal beer sale

Officers arrested a Little Rock woman, who had 285 beers stored in her home, on charges of selling alcohol out of a residence, according to police reports.

Margarita Gutierrez, 47, sold an undercover officer a six-pack of Bud Light. Officers then obtained a warrant and searched Gutierrez's home, where they found the 285 beers and a gun that had a defaced serial number. They also served her with two warrants, both of which were for selling alcohol on a Sunday.

Officers charged her with sale of alcohol on a Sunday, sale of alcohol without a license, sale of alcohol from a residence, sale of beer without a city license and defacement of firearm.

Pregnant womanrobbed at gunpoint

A pregnant woman was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint in Little Rock Friday, police said.

Around 11:50 p.m., a 22-year-old woman began to walk out of the Sunshine Mart at 3525 John Barrow Road as four people walked in, knocked her down and demanded she empty her bank account, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

When the woman, who told police she was seven months pregnant, said she didn't have any money, the robbers forced her out of the store at gunpoint and into a black Jeep, the report states.

The four drove the victim to a convenience store located at 8722 Colonel Glenn and demanded again that she empty her account, according to police. The woman told authorities that when she gave her attackers her pin number, one replied that if she was lying he would put a ".40 in her head."

The robbers then forced her out of the Jeep and left the scene in an unknown direction, the report states.

The 22-year-old's purse, debit card, driver's license and phone were listed as stolen.

The first suspect was described as a black male with a goatee who stood about 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighed about 100 pounds. He wore a long-sleeved black shirt, black pants and black shoes, according to the report.

The second suspect was described as a black male who stood roughly 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed about 160 pounds. He wore a black Adidas brand ball cap, a black Adidas jacket, black pants and black shoes, the report states. One of the two other suspects, who were both black females, was described as heavy-set and clad in all black.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

