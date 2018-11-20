Little Rock woman dies after pickup leaves road, hits tree

A Little Rock woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Monday, authorities said.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, the wreck happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 15000 block of Lawson Road west of Little Rock city limits.

Jacquelyn Ann Blundell, 30, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado west when she lost control of the vehicle, police said.

Troopers said Blundell died after her Silverado crossed eastbound lanes, left the road and struck a tree.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the accident.

At least 438 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports.