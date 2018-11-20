NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Striped bass are on the move in the south half of the lake.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said striper fishing is good with brood minnows or shad. No report on other species because everyone is targeting stripers.

James Whittle at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass are biting Alabama rigs or jig and pigs. Anglers report catching a few on jerk baits.

Crappie are biting minnows or jigs 15 feet deep. Trolling crank baits continues to work for crappie and walleye. Flicker Shad and Pico crank baits are popular crappie lures.

Average water temperature is 55 to 58 degrees.

Beaver tailwater

Tom Steinke at Beaver Dam Store said trout are biting well on Power Bait. The top flies are woolly buggers, egg patterns and midges.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie and bluegill can be caught from the public fishing dock with small jigs. No report on other species.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie are biting well 15 feet deep on minnows or jigs around bridge pilings. Anglers are catching channel catfish as well while fishing for crappie.

Catfish are biting minnows or liver. Water temperature is in the mid to upper 40s.

Bella Vista

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said few people are fishing. Try Power Bait and small spoons for trout at Lake Brittany.

Jerk baits or jig and pigs are popular lures at Bella Vista during autumn.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is on a variety of soft plastic lures fished 20 feet deep or shallower. Try top-water lures at first and last light.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing the deep pools with jerk baits, small spinner baits or tube baits. Work all lures slowly.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud said black bass at Lake Tenkiller are biting Alabama rigs and jerk baits.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service reports black bass are biting jig and pigs 10 to 20 feet deep along mixed gravel and rock points lakewide. Ned Rigs and plastic worms rigged on a shaky head may also work.

Jigging spoons worked 30 feet deep over tree tops are also effective.

