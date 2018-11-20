NWA outdoor briefs

Storm water management discussed

Beaver Watershed Alliance will host a program from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 29 regarding a study of Fayetteville's storm water management to reduce flooding and improve water quality.

The program is at the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant, 5 Broyles St. in Fayetteville. Alan Pugh, staff engineer and flood plain administrator for the city, will present the program. The alliance will provide a free lunch.

To register, contact Beaver Watershed Alliance, 479-750-8007, info@beaverwatershedalliance.org.

Dinner thanks volunteers, sponsors

Illinois River Watershed Partnership will hold its appreciation dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at the partnership learning center, 221 S. Main St. in Cave Springs. The dinner will recognize volunteers and sponsors.

To register or for more information contact stephanie@irwp.org or call 479-215-6623.

Free trees available

Property owners in the Beaver Lake watershed have until Dec. 1 to order free bare-root seedling trees from the Beaver Watershed Alliance to plant on their land.

A requirement is to allow a representative from the alliance to visit the property at no charge to advise the property owner where to plant the trees and how to care for them. Trees will arrive in March.

For details contact the alliance 479-750-8007 or info@beaverwatershedalliance.org.

Camp hosts trail run

The Flint and Steel Trail Run is set for 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at New Life Ranch south of Colcord, Okla.

The event offers 5-, 10-, and 25-kilometer runs along trails at the 1,000-acre ranch. Entry fees are $25 for the 5K, $50 for the 10K and $75 for the 25K.

Profits go to a scholarship fund that pays for youths from five states to attend summer camp at the ranch. To register visit newliferanch.com.

Park open for catch, release

Roaring River State Park near Cassville, Mo. is open for catch and release trout fishing with flies.

Fishing is allowed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Friday through Monday from the second Friday in November through the second Monday in February. Only flies may be used. A hair jig similar to a crappie jig is considered a fly at Roaring River. All trout caught must be immediately released.

Anglers must carry a Missouri fishing license and annual trout permit. Daily tags are not sold during catch and release season.

Sports on 11/20/2018