Off The Wire

BASEBALL

New names on ballot

NEW YORK -- Career saves leader Mariano Rivera and late pitcher Roy Halladay are among 20 new candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot for the Baseball Writers' Association of America, joined by 15 holdovers headed by Edgar Martinez. Left-hander Andy Pettitte and infielders Todd Helton, Michael Young and Miguel Tejada also are among the newcomers on the ballot announced Monday. Steroids-tainted stars Roger Clemens and Barry Bonds each appear on the ballot for the seventh time. Clemens rose to 57.3 percent in the 2018 ballot but fell 75 votes short of the 75 percent needed, and Bonds was 79 votes shy at 56.4 percent. Martinez was 20 votes short at 70.4 percent, and Mike Mussina was at 63.5 percent.

Powder-blues return

The powder-blue uniforms are back for the St. Louis Cardinals, a throwback to the "Whiteyball" era. The Cardinals on Monday unveiled the new jersey with a blue color similar to what the team wore for away games from 1976 through 1984, perhaps most famously during the World Series-winning 1982 season under manager Whitey Herzog. The difference is the new jersey is button-down rather than pull-over, and has the "St. Louis" script of Saturday home games, rather than the traditional "Cardinals" script. The Cardinals will wear the new jersey for Saturday road games.

Suzuki signs with Nats

Catcher Kurt Suzuki is heading back to the Washington Nationals after agreeing to a $10 million, two-year contract, a deal pending a successful physical. The deal was disclosed to The Associated Press on Monday by a person familiar with the agreement who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract was not official. The 35-year-old Suzuki would get $4 million next year and $6 million in 2020, up from $3.5 million last season, his second with the Atlanta Braves. He became a free agent after batting .271 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI in 2018 as Atlanta won the NL East. Suzuki played for Washington in 2012 and 2013.

FOOTBALL

Mariota suffers 'stinger'

Tennessee Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said Marcus Mariota suffered a "stinger," and that is what knocked the quarterback out of their loss against the Colts, not an injury to his elbow. The Titans announced during the 38-10 loss that Mariota had hurt his elbow, the same injury that knocked him out of the opener. Mariota didn't return after being sacked for the fourth time in the final seconds of the first half. Vrabel said Monday that the injury was a stinger, with Mariota evaluated by an independent neurologist. The coach said he is hopeful Mariota feels good enough to play Monday night in Houston.

BOXING

Pacquiao, Broner set

Manny Pacquiao announced Monday he will defend his WBA welterweight belt against Adrien Broner on Jan. 19. "He's one of the top boxers out there," Pacquiao said of Broner at a news conference. "Adrien Broner is a high-caliber fighter." Pacquiao will be 40 when he enters the ring at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to take on the 29-year-old Broner. It will be the Filipino's 70th fight in a career that began in 1995 and has included titles in weight classes from flyweight to welterweight. He hasn't fought in the United States in two years.

BASKETBALL

Bowen sues Adidas

Former Louisville and South Carolina player Brian Bowen has sued Adidas and several associates caught up in the college basketball corruption scandal alleging federal racketeering violations that cost him the chance to develop his game. Bowen's lawsuit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in South Carolina. It asks for unspecified damages and says Bowen and other players targeted by Adidas' "criminal racketing enterprise" were denied the chance to grow their talents in college on the way to becoming professionals. "Adidas has thus far infiltrated college basketball with complete impunity. It is now time for them to answer for what they have done and to suffer the consequences of their corporate misconduct," attorney Mullins McLeod said. Adidas did not respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Shoe toss draws fine

The NBA has fined Miami guard Josh Richardson $25,000 for throwing one of his sneakers into the stands. Richardson tossed the shoe midway through the fourth quarter of Miami's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. He was ejected after that outburst and talked to the NBA office by phone Monday to give his side of the story before the league handed down the discipline. Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra said throwing the shoe into the crowd was "unacceptable." Richardson said he's considering it a costly learning experience. Richardson is Miami's leading scorer this season, averaging 20.1 points through the season's first 16 games.

BASEBALL

Yankees trade for left-handed starter Paxton

NEW YORK — Left-hander James Paxton was acquired by the Yankees from the Seattle Mariners for a trio of prospects Monday, bolstering a thin starting rotation.

New York sent left-hander Justus Sheffield to the Mariners along with right-hander Erik Swanson and outfielder Dom Thompson-Williams.

Paxton turned 30 on Nov. 6 and went 11-6 with a 3.76 ERA in 28 starts last season, including a no-hitter at Toronto on May 8. Paxton is also known for keeping his composure as a bald eagle mistakenly landed on his shoulder prior to a start at Minnesota in April.

He joins a rotation projected to include right-handers Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka, and left-hander CC Sabathia.

Paxton made $4.9 million last season and is eligible for salary arbitration. He can become a free agent after the 2020 season.

Sheffield is rated among the top minor league prospects, made his big league debut in September and pitched in three games for the Yankees. Hehada2.48ERAin25 minor-league appearances at Class AA and Class AAA this year, striking out 123 in 116 innings and allowing just 4 home runs.

Sheffield won’t turn

23 until May and could become a future anchor to Seattle’s rotation.

Swanson, 25, started the year at Class AA Trenton but spent most of 2018 at the Class AAA level with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he made 13 starts and had a 3.86 ERA. Swanson had 78 strikeouts and 14 walks in 721/3 innings in Class AAA. He pitched 1212/3 total innings last season and was rated among the top 25 prospects in the Yankees organization by MLB.com.

Thompson-Williams, 23, has never played above Class A and will turn 24 in April. He had 22 home runs, 20 stolen bases and a .299 average across two Class A affiliates this year.

