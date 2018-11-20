Shooting at Northwest Arkansas apartment complex investigated

Police are investigating a shooting reported Tuesday morning at an apartment complex just west of Interstate 49.

Officers went to Maple Manor Apartments, 3001 W. Wedington Drive, about 10:10 a.m. One person had a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, Cpl. Tiffney Lindley said.

Residents at the apartment complex were not evacuated, Lindley said. She did not indicate if the shooting was self-inflicted or if there was another person involved. The call to police reported a disturbance.

Crime-scene detectives are at the complex. There does not appear to be a danger to the public, Lindley said.