State Sports Briefs

BASKETBALL

Gafford SEC player of week

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas forward Daniel Gafford is the SEC basketball player of the week, the conference office announced Monday.

Gafford, a 6-11 sophomore from El Dorado, averaged 19.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 blocked shots, and hit 15 of 18 field goal attempts in the Razorbacks' victories over California-Davis 81-58 and Indiana 73-72. He had a career-high 27 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 2 steals against the Hoosiers. His previous career-high was 25 points against Fresno State last season.

During a 9:53 stretch against Indiana in the second half, Gafford scored 16 consecutive points.

FOOTBALL

UCA's Cummins wins weekly award

University of Central Arkansas kicker Matt Cummins closed his career by earning the Southland Conference special teams player of the week Monday.

Cummins accounted for 10 of UCA's 16 points in its 16-7 victory over Abilene Christian in the season finale. Cummins connected on three field goals -- from 20, 37 and 42 yards -- and added the extra point on UCA's lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.

VOLLEYBALL

UCA to play in NIVC

The University of Central Arkansas will participate in the Women's National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

The Bears, who finished 26-6 before losing to Stephen F. Austin in the finals of the Southland Conference tournament, will participate in the tournament with 32-40 other teams that failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to UCA, six other teams have been selected to play in the event: Alabama A&M (23-15 SWAC), Appalachian State (22-8 Sun Belt), Bowling Green (19-11 Mid American), Fresno State (21-9 Mountain West), Radford (21-6 Big South) and Tulane (24-8 American).

The tournament will begin Nov. 29-30 and conclude with a championship match Dec. 11.

ASU's May earns all-tournament honor

Arkansas State University senior Carlisa May was named to the Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament team announced by the league at the conclusion of tournament action Sunday.

May earned her fourth SBC All-Tournament selection in as many years, including the MVP award in 2015. She had 66 kills in the Red Wolves' three matches.

The outside hitter opened the tournament with 19 kills and 16 digs in the Red Wolves 3-2 victory over South Alabama. May had 18 kills and 10 digs in the Red Wolves' 3-1 victory over Coastal Carolina.

The Lee's Summit, Mo., native ended tournament action by matching her career-high 29 kills, while also chipping in defensively with 11 digs, against Appalachian State in a semifinal loss.

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Harding's Minczuk to run at national meet

Harding University sophomore Alicja Minczuk, who finished 10th at the NCAA Division II Central Regional on Saturday in Joplin, Mo., was one of eight Division II runners to earn an at-large berth into the field at the NCAA Division II National Championships in Pittsburgh on Dec. 1.

Minczuk becomes just the fifth Harding runner in the NCAA era to earn an individual spot in the national meet. The others were Olympian Janet Kogo (2002), Hanna Haavikko (2002), Gladys Kimtai (2010) and Ewa Zaborowska (2012).

Minczuk has run in five races this season and was Harding's top runner in each. She never finished outside the top 10, won the Little Rock Invitational on Oct. 13, and placed third at the Great American Conference Championship.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 11/20/2018