Would-be robber claimed he had gun, sought pain meds in holdup try at west Little Rock Walgreens

Authorities are investigating after a robber tried to steal pain medication from a west Little Rock Walgreens early Monday, according to a report.

A 46-year-old pharmacist called police at 1:20 a.m. Monday to report that a black male entered the store at 111 N. Bowman Road and demanded medication, the Little Rock Police Department report states.

The attempted robber went to the counter and gave the pharmacist a note that demanded "all" the oxycodone and hydrocodone and also said he had a gun.

Authorities said the employee then went to the back of the pharmacy and called 911. When he did not return to the counter after about 30 seconds, the assailant left the store.

No suspect has been named, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.