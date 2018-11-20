Tijuana protest rattles migrants

TIJUANA, Mexico -- Many Central American migrants camped in Tijuana after crossing Mexico in a caravan said Monday that a protest over the weekend by residents demanding they leave frightened them and left them even more anxious while they try to get into the United States.

The protests have been fed by concerns raised by President Donald Trump's monthlong warnings that criminals and gang members are in the group and even terrorists, though there is no evidence of that.

Meanwhile, attorneys for immigrant advocacy groups on Monday asked a federal judge in San Francisco to block the Trump administration from automatically denying asylum protections to migrants who illegally cross the border into the United States.

The hearing before U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in the Northern District of California comes as thousands of Central Americans are facing longer wait times and an increasingly inhospitable environment in Mexico that could compel them to sneak over the border instead.

Trump earlier this month declared the migrants would be ineligible for asylum if they crossed illegally. He issued a proclamation and a new rule saying border crossers could qualify only for a lesser form of protection that is much harder to get. Only people who line up at legal checkpoints can seek asylum, he said.

Lawyers say the administration violated the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Administrative Procedure Act by swiftly pushing through the new rules and effectively implementing an "asylum ban." In court records, they argue that the new rules are in "direct violation of Congress's clear command" that foreigners can apply for refuge anywhere on U.S. soil.

"The President has sought to halt this dangerous and illegal practice and regain control of the border," government lawyers said in court filings. They accused advocates of filing the lawsuit only "because they disagree with the Executive Branch's judgment about how best to secure our southern border."

"This Court should deny Plaintiffs' extraordinary request," the court filings said.

About 500 people demonstrated in an affluent section of Tijuana on Sunday against the caravan. Dozens of protesters then marched to an outdoor sports complex near downtown where 2,500 migrants are staying, sleeping on dirt fields and under bleachers after arriving at the border city a week ago.

Dulce Alvarado, 28, from Lempira, Honduras, said she was stepping out of a corner grocery near the stadium carrying her 2-year-old son when she was surrounded by the demonstrators chanting "Get out!" and "We don't want you here!"

"I was very scared," Alvarado said.

A Tijuana police officer saw them in the crowd and helped them get out and behind police tape marking off the block where the sports complex is located. The protest eventually ended peacefully.

Tensions have built as nearly 3,000 migrants from the caravan poured into Tijuana in recent days after more than a month on the road -- and with many more months likely ahead of them while they seek asylum in the U.S. The federal government estimates the number of migrants could soon swell to 10,000.

The United States has dramatically increased border security in preparation for the caravan's arrival, closing lanes at ports of entry to place cement barriers topped with razor wire that can be quickly moved to block passage should there be a mass number who try to force their way into the country.

But the lane closures have also made it harder for cross-border residents to go back and forth into the U.S. to work and shop. The San Ysidro port of entry is one of the world's busiest border crossings, with more than 40,000 vehicles and 34,000 pedestrians using it daily.

On Monday, U.S. authorities closed off northbound traffic for several hours and closed a pedestrian lane at the crossing to install new security barriers, after a tip that people were gathering in Tijuana to rush the border checkpoints.

Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum has called the migrants' arrival an "avalanche" that the city is ill-prepared to handle, calculating that they will be in Tijuana for at least six months as they wait to file asylum claims.

Gastelum has appealed to the federal government for more assistance to cope with the influx -- while more migrants continue to head to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump used Twitter on Sunday to voice support for the mayor. He wrote that like Tijuana, "the U.S. is ill-prepared for this invasion, and will not stand for it. They are causing crime and big problems in Mexico. Go home!"

He followed that tweet by writing: "Catch and Release is an obsolete term. It is now Catch and Detain. Illegal Immigrants trying to come into the U.S.A., often proudly flying the flag of their nation as they ask for U.S. Asylum, will be detained or turned away."

Information for this article was contributed by Julie Watson, Mark Stevenson and Marcos Aleman of The Associated Press; and Maria Sacchetti, Elise Ackerman, Joshua Partlow and Nick Miroff of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP/GREGORY BULL

People lining up to cross into the United States from Tijuana, Mexico, wait Monday behind barriers topped with concertina wire at the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego.

