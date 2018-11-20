Trump daughter's emails confirmed

Ivanka Trump, in her capacity as a White House adviser, used a personal account to send hundreds of emails to other government officials last year, her attorney acknowledged Monday.

Her email habits, which might have violated federal records rules, are noteworthy since her father, President Donald Trump, spent much of his 2016 campaign calling for the imprisonment of Hillary Clinton because she used a personal email account to conduct official business while secretary of state.

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Ivanka Trump's attorney Abbe Lowell, confirmed her private email usage but maintained that she had committed no wrongdoing.

"Like most people, before entering into government service, Ms. Trump used a private email," Mirijanian said. "While transitioning into government, until the White House provided her the same guidance they had to others who started before she did, Ms. Trump sometimes used her private account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family."

The Washington Post first reported Ivanka Trump's email usage.

Mirijanian said Ivanka Trump "retained" all the emails on her official account after reviewing them with the White House counsel and explaining the issue to congressional leaders.

The spokesman also said Ivanka Trump's personal email practices were different from how Clinton set up a private email server in her Westchester County home and then used it in an official capacity.

"Ms. Trump did not create a private server in her house or office, there was never classified information transmitted, the account was never transferred or housed at Trump Organization, no emails were ever deleted," Mirijanian said.

Both Clinton and Ivanka Trump used personal attorneys to scan their emails for classified information.

Clinton insisted none of the messages on her server contained classified information. The FBI later concluded that 110 emails contained classified information.

Government ethics watchdogs proposed that Ivanka Trump face the same type of scrutiny as Clinton.

"Did Ivanka Trump turn over all of her emails for preservation as required by law? Was she sending classified information over a private system?" said Austin Evers, the executive director of American Oversight, a group whose public records request prompted the email discovery.

"For more than two years, President Trump and senior leaders in Congress have made it very clear that they view the use of personal email servers for government business to be a serious offense that demands investigation and even prosecution, and we expect the same standard will be applied in this case."

The Post, attributing its information to people familiar with the White House examination of Ivanka Trump's emails, said those people told the newspaper that nearly 100 messages on her personal account violated the Presidential Records Act as they apply to government policies and other official business. Several hundred more messages could have also violated the rule because they divulged details about the president's official work schedule and travel arrangements, the people said.

