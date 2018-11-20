Walmart seeks refund of campaign contribution from Mississippi senator after 'public hanging' remark

FILE — Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., speaks to supporters of her campaign during an election night party she shared with fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, right, in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Sarah Warnock/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. — A Walmart spokeswoman confirms the corporation is asking U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith to return its $2,000 campaign contribution after a video showed the Mississippi Republican praising someone by saying she would attend a "public hanging" if he had one.

Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins says Tuesday that the company donated Nov. 8 — two days after Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy advanced from a field of four candidates to go to a Nov. 27 runoff, but three days before release of the video showing Hyde-Smith making the hanging comment.

Jenkins says Hyde-Smith's "recent comments clearly do not reflect the values of our company and associates. As a result, we are withdrawing our support and requesting a refund of all campaign donations."

A Hyde-Smith campaign spokeswoman did not immediately return a call Tuesday.