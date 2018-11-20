Sections
Walmart seeks refund of campaign contribution from Mississippi senator after 'public hanging' remark

by The Associated Press | Today at 11:30 a.m. 2comments
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., speaks to supporters of her campaign during an election night party she shared with fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, right, in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Sarah Warnock/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. — A Walmart spokeswoman confirms the corporation is asking U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith to return its $2,000 campaign contribution after a video showed the Mississippi Republican praising someone by saying she would attend a "public hanging" if he had one.

Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins says Tuesday that the company donated Nov. 8 — two days after Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy advanced from a field of four candidates to go to a Nov. 27 runoff, but three days before release of the video showing Hyde-Smith making the hanging comment.

Jenkins says Hyde-Smith's "recent comments clearly do not reflect the values of our company and associates. As a result, we are withdrawing our support and requesting a refund of all campaign donations."

A Hyde-Smith campaign spokeswoman did not immediately return a call Tuesday.

  • RBear
    November 20, 2018 at 11:56 a.m.

    As they have every right to. The irresponsible and racist statements of the MS senator shows she is unfit to serve our nation in any capacity. The fact she made these statements along with others shows how insensitive she is to the history of MS, even though she is a long time resident. Maybe they excluded the history of how blacks were treated in MS, but there is no excuse for her statements.
  • mrcharles
    November 20, 2018 at 12:30 p.m.

    What do you expect from southern heritage people who grew up with mississippi values in their blood?

    Those here who throw out 1st amendment\free speech\PC stuff, do it cause they live and breathe in their mind the thoughts and way of life of people like hyde-smith . They cant get over the civil war and like the good ole days of being able to use violence against people who were their lessers and of skin tones they felt were not actual creations of the creator.

    Of course she is typical gop. She followed up with one of the main agendas of the gop to survive [ like a species that needs to go extinct but can manipulate a few more years of getting civilization to regress], by voter suppression... cant just use the flowery language of years gone by but know code words work just as well and can like when sunlight is shown on a witch, just deny the true truth of what they are by magic words. Voter suppression is not just pure violence as a threat there are ways of jumping through hoops to slow down voting. Big thing is the mantra of " that some people just shouldnt vote and lets help that out by manipulation of access to voting".

