Woman hit by car dies; crashes kill 2

A 68-year-old Little Rock woman died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street, authorities said.

Fannie Williams was crossing Stagecoach Road south of Baseline Road in southwest Little Rock shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday when she was hit in the inside lane by a 2008 Chevrolet that was traveling south, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Police said Williams was thrown 15 to 20 feet. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

No other injuries were reported.

Conditions at the time were clear and dry, according to state police.

Two people were killed in single-vehicle crashes Monday, according to state police reports.

Juan Lopez, 26, of Stigler, Okla., was killed at 2:29 a.m. when the 2004 Dodge he was driving westbound on Interstate 40 in Franklin County ran off the highway and struck a tree in the median, a preliminary fatality report said.

Weather conditions at the time of the crash were wet and foggy.

David Heird, 40, of Sheridan was driving eastbound on Grant County Road 14 in Sheridan at 11:10 a.m. when he lost control of his 2001 Kenworth in a curve, according to a state police report. The truck slid into a ditch and hit a tree, the report said. Heird was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro on 11/20/2018