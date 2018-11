One person died Tuesday in a structure fire in southern Arkansas, authorities said.

Fire crews responded just before 2 p.m. to a blaze on Calhoun County Road 178, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management spokesman Dan Noble said.

The fire was reported south of Tri-County Lake, about 5 miles outside Fordyce.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the building is considered a complete loss, Noble said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.