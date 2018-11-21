Arkansas woman fatally struck while crossing highway, state police say

A woman was struck and killed while crossing a highway in northeast Arkansas on Monday night, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly before 11 p.m. on U.S. 67 east of Hoxie in Lawrence County, according to a report by Arkansas State Police.

Hillary King, a 32-year-old from Bono, began to walk across the road to return to her parked vehicle when a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche in the left northbound lane hit and killed her, police said.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time0.

King was the second pedestrian killed by a motorist Monday, according to state police reports. Glen Maple, 80, died Monday morning after being struck by two vehicles in Greene County, troopers said.

At least 439 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary reports.