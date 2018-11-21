Background checks affect Chicago public school staffs

CHICAGO — A review of Chicago Public Schools’ background checks prompted by a newspaper investigation has resulted in nearly 130 school district employees being terminated, recommended for dismissal or simply resigning under scrutiny.

Among the 128 workers were nine teachers, 35 people classified as classroom aides and an unspecified number of people the district lists as substitute or hourly workers, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Another 124 employees remain barred from work because they haven’t submitted fresh fingerprints for an updated background check.

The district’s review, and additional measures to protect students, came after the newspaper reported in June that ineffective background checks sometimes exposed students to educators with criminal convictions and arrests for sex crimes against children.

Updated statistics show that district officials also have moved to part ways with hundreds of workers, vendors and volunteers, even as they continue reviewing newly obtained information on hundreds of other adults to determine whether they should be allowed into schools.