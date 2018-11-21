Ball OK with his teammate talking trash

Would you want to get yelled at by Rajon Rondo? Pretty much in any circumstance, most people would say no. Especially if they were Rondo's teammate.

That's not the case for Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball.

Speaking to ESPN this week, Ball said that Rondo had been pivotal in his development this season, and that he actually enjoyed and encouraged Rondo to antagonize him during practices.

"Yeah, he'll try to get into me," Ball said. "Just stuff to try to get me going. He talks a bunch of trash in practice all the time, which makes me pretty mad."

"I told him, my whole life I [respond to] getting yelled at [by the coach] so that is how I respond ... if you see stuff, just yell at me. I tune into it. That is how he tries to help me out."

Ball went on to say that Rondo was, "The best leader that I've ever played with" outside of LeBron James.

Ratings bonanza

The only surprise from the television ratings of the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Rams thriller was that they weren't even higher.

Still, ESPN will gladly take its highest-rated Monday Night Football telecast since 2014.

According to ESPN spokesman Bill Hofheimer, the Chiefs-Rams overnight rating of 11.3 is the highest overnight rating for MNF since 2014. The rating peaked on the final drive at 12.5. The Rams won 54-51.

While comparing ratings for similar time slots the previous year is flawed, ESPN was happy with that outcome too.

The rating for Monday night was 57 percent better than the Monday night game in Week 11 last season. That game was actually an entertaining Falcons victory over the Seahawks that went down to the last minute.

It's rare for a game with as much buildup as Chiefs-Rams to live up to the hype, but it did.

The Chiefs and Rams combined for 105 points and 1,001 yards. It was the highest scoring game in Monday Night Football history and the first time in an NFL game that both teams scored 50 points.

Students banned

Students at a North Carolina high school whose football team is in the playoffs have been banned from seeing their opening postseason game after an on-field brawl in a previous game.

WNCT-TV in Greenville, N.C., reported that N.C. High School Athletic Association announced the ban on South Central High School students after they got into a brawl with players from D.H. Conley High School on Nov. 1 on South Central's field.

The NCHSAA determined D.H. Conley students didn't start the fight and thus avoided punishment.

Pitt County Schools said several South Central students would be banned from future games, but didn't specify if any of the students would be prevented from attending the playoff game.

The association said if South Central wins Friday's game against South View, students can attend future playoff games.

Sports quiz

What two teams played in the lowest scoring Monday Night Football game?

Sports answer

Pittsburgh defeated Miami 3-0 on Nov. 26, 2007.

Photo by AP/MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball (2) has encouraged teammate Rajon Rondo to antagonize him during practice.

Photo by AP/JIM MONE

Los Angeles Lakers' Rajon Rondo plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA basketball game Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Sports on 11/21/2018